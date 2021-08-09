Explained: Understand what the new Inland Vessels Bill is setting out to achieve

Parliament passed a new law last week that will bring in uniformity in the rules and regulation governing the inland waterways and navigation on them in India. The new law is aimed at developing India’s inland waterways as viable, thriving mode of transport, especially for cargo.

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 replaces the century-old Inland Vessels Act, 1917. One of the key things the new legislation seeks to do is bring all inland waterways in India and movement of vessels on them for any purpose under a central regulatory regime.

India has close to 15,000 km of inland waterways network comprising rivers, channels, backwaters, creeks etc.

The Inland Vessels Act of 1917, which got replaced by the new legislation, was conceived to be a pure consolidating legislation having limited applicability and purposes, the government says. The Act had undergone several amendments with the last major amendments enacted in 1977 and 2007.

“This Act had provisions for restrictive movement of mechanically propelled vessels within the jurisdiction of the state government, requirement of endorsements, limited applicability and validity of certificates, non-uniform standards and regulations that varied from one state to another led to hindrances and hurdles in seamless navigation across states and development of the sector,” says an official statement.



The new law defines mechanically propelled vessels as ships, boats, sailing vessels, container vessels, and ferries. The Centre will, empowered by the new law, frame classification, standards of design, construction, and crew accommodation, and the type and periodicity of surveys, for these vessels.

Construction or modification of such vessels will require prior approval of a designated authority, as prescribed by the central government. All such vessels are to be registered with respective states or Union Territories. The movement and the identities of the vessels will be logged in a central database.

The NDA government in 2016 notified 111 inland waterways as National Waterways of India under the National Waterways Act, 2016. Of these, 13 National Waterways are operational for shipping and navigation and cargo/passenger vessels are moving on them, according to the government (see box).

The Inland Waterways Authority of India under the Ministry of Shipping is developing the National Waterways for commercial navigation, including with assistance from World Bank.

One of the criticisms from the opposition that the Bill has received is that it takes away a lot of rights of the states and vests them with the Centre.

The new law passed now prescribes certain dos and don’ts. For example the rules of operations.

To operate in inland waters, vessels must have a certificate of survey, and registration. Those with Indian ownership must be registered with the Registrar of Inland Vessels (appointed by the state government). Once registered, it will be valid across India.

While the state government will issue the certificate, the form will be prescribed by the Centre, much like in the case of motor vehicles. Like motor vehicles, the vessels must be insured. The certificate will also mention the inland water zones (areas of operation to be demarcated by states) for such vessels.

The mechanical vessels must adhere to certain specifications for signals and equipment to ensure navigation safety, as specified by the central government.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The new Act mandates that in case of any distress or SOS signal sent out by the master of a vessel, any other vessel nearby must respond to the it— much like maritime custom and rules on sea. If the master of a nearby vessel fails to come for help, he or she will be penalised with a fine up to Rs 10,000 unless they failed to provide such assistance on some specified grounds.

In case of accidents, the nearest police station is to be involved for inquiry and action. The local District Magistrate may also hold a probe and recommend action.

The Act says that the Centre will prescribe the minimum number of people that vessels must carry for various roles and what the qualification of the personnel must be. Non-compliance of this will attract a penalty of up to Rs 10,000 for the first offence, and Rs 25,000 for subsequent offences.

The Act empowers the Central government to prescribe what kind of pollutants and sewage vessels and can discharge and how much. Like in the case of motor vehicles, the Act empowers the Centre to prescribe the format in which states can issue pollution-under-control certificates.

Looking at future development of inland waterways, since this is a new sector, the Bill also envisages maintaining a fund, which will be used for emergency preparedness, checking of pollution and boosting navigation. The fund will source from schemes of the state governments, sale of cargo and wreck and contribution from stakeholders.

The new law also covers the future developments and technological advancements in vessel construction and usage. Regulating the technologically advanced vessels of the present and future identified as ‘Special Category Vessels’.

The government wants to promote inland waterways especially as a supplement to movement of freight across India. This is because the mode has been recognised across the world as environmentally friendly and economical, especially for cargo that do not depend on speed of delivery.

According to a government study conducted by RITES, one litre of fuel moves 24 tonne-km on road; 95 tonne-km on rail and 215 tonne-km on inland waterways.

On railways it takes about Rs 1.36 to move a tonne of cargo over a km, on highways it takes Rs 2.50, whereas the same takes Rs 1.06 on inland waterways.

Highly under-utilised right now, the inland waterways of India move about 55 million tonnes of cargo every year. The movement is currently restricted to a Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly rivers, the Brahmaputra, the Barak, the rivers in Goa, the backwaters in Kerala, inland waters in Mumbai and the deltaic regions of the Godavari – Krishna rivers.