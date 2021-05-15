Explained: Total lockdown in West Bengal till May 30; know what’s allowed and what’s not

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown across the state from 6 am on May 16 to 6 pm on May 30. (Express file photo)

Amid the surging Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown across the state from 6 am on May 16 to 6 pm on May 30. It also imposed a night curfew, which will be observed every night from 9 pm to 5 am, beginning Sunday night.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that strict conditions on the movement of transport and other sectors are imposed for two weeks to control the situation in the state.

The state government did not officially call the restrictions a lockdown, but, nearly all services, including the education sector, and private and public offices, will be closed.

West Bengal lockdown: What’s allowed

· Retail shops and supplies, bazaars and shops selling vegetables, fruits, groceries, milk, bread meat and eggs will be allowed to remain open between 7am and 10am

· Sweetmeat shops will be allowed to function between 12pm and 3 pm

· Jewellery and textile shops to function between 10 am and 5 pm

· Medical shops and optical stores will function as per usual working hours

· Movement of private vehicles/taxis to/from hospitals, vaccination centres, airports and media houses allowed

· Intra-state movement of emergency and essential services personnel, goods are allowed

· Inter-state movement of medical supplies, oxygen, essential food commodities including eggs, milk, meat, fish and fuel allowed

· All industries and manufacturing units relating to medical supplies, Covid-19 protective supplies, health and hygiene care products, oxygen and oxygen cylinders allowed

· Continuous process industries and production and packaging of essential food commodities and beverages including milk, poultry, fish and meat also allowed

· Tea gardens can function with 50 percent of total staff of each shift

· Jute mills can function with 30 percent of total strength of each shift

· E-commerce/home delivery of all items allowed

· Banks, financial institutions to remain open between 10am and 2pm and for ATM operations

· Petrol pumps, automobile workshops, LPG offices/distribution centres to function as usual

· Print, electronic media and social media, MSOs and cable operators to remain functional

· SEBI regulated and notified market entities to remain open

· 50 persons can attend marriage functions at a time following physical distancing norms

· 20 people allowed at funeral rites at a time following physical distancing norms

· Movement of people and vehicles for purpose of health services, law and order and essential commodities including agricultural produce and other emergency services allowed

West Bengal lockdown: What’s not allowed

· All educational institutions including schools, colleges and anganwadis not allowed to function

· All government and private offices, except services related to essential services, to remain shut

· Shopping complexes, malls, cinema theatres, beauty parlours, restaurants, bars and gyms to remain closed

· Metro, intra-state transportation suspended

· Movement of private vehicles, except emergency services exempted

· Parks, zoos and sanctuaries to remain closed

· All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles prohibited between 9pm to 5am

It has been warned that any violation of these restrictions will invite punishments under the provisions of Disaster Management Act of 2005 and Indian Penal Code.

The statement issued by the Chief Secretary also stated that wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times.