Explained: Why Tokyo bronze medalist boxer Lovlina has to change weight class

The International Boxing Association (IBA) announced new weight categories for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Men’s boxing will see a total of seven weight categories, down from eight. Women’s boxing will have six, up from five. From an Indian perspective, Tokyo Olympics’ bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain’s welter-weight 69 kg category has been culled.

Which are the new weight categories?

Men’s events will be conducted in 51 kg, 57 kg, 63.5 kg, 71 kg, 80 kg, 92 kg and 92+ kg.

In Tokyo there were eight categories — fly-weight (52 kg), featherweight (56 kg), lightweight (63 kg), welter-weight (69 kg), middleweight (75 kg), light heavy-weight (81 kg), heavy-weight (91 kg) and super heavy-weight (91+ kg). In the rejigging, IBA has removed middleweight (75kg), a category in which Vijender Singh had won India’s first-ever Olympics medal in boxing in 2008.

Similarly, in women’s events, IBA has increased the weight categories to six with 54 Kg and 66 kg being the new additions.

Why the new weight categories?

The International Olympics Committee wants parity in men’s and women’s events. At the London Olympics, where Mary Kom won a historic bronze for India, there were 10 categories for men and three for women. The categories remained unchanged for the Rio Olympics. In Tokyo there were eight for men and five for women. In Paris 2024, a total of 252 quota places will be on offer with 124 men boxers and 128 women. “As a pure boxing lover, I am disappointed with the number of weight categories in men but then women’s boxing has seen tremendous growth in recent years and the IOC wants gender parity in all the events,” Boxing Federation of India’s high performance director Santiago Nieva said.

What is the qualification scenario?

The new qualification system will see quota places being awarded to the highest-ranked eight boxers in each of the men’s and women’s Olympic categories as of December 31, 2023. The host country will be given seven quota places. The highest-ranked boxer from each continent will also be allocated one quota place. Apart from this, two quota places will be awarded to finalists of the World Qualification tournament set to be held between April and May 2024.

With no continental qualification tournament, Nieva sees this as a tricky situation. “The new qualification system will be a trickier one. With no continental qualifiers, most will rely on world rankings starting this year and that means we have to send our best boxers for most of the tournaments to gain as many points as we can. But a dip in form and emergence of a new boxer in that category will mean fewer chances for the country,” Nieva said.

What happens to Lovlina, and other Indians?

While Lovlina has to either step down to 66 kg or step up to 75 kg to be able to qualify for Paris, three established Indian male boxers will have to change their category. Vikas Krishan (69 kg), Akash Sangwan (69kg), Sumit (75kg) will either have to compete in the 71 kg category or 80 kg.

“I still have not discussed with Lovlina about her new weight category but I guess it will be easier for her to move up to 75 kg. She will need to gain more muscle. Her speed in 69 kg will help her in 75 kg. We have seen the likes of Amit Panghal moving from 49 kg to 52 kg and Shiva Thapa and Manish Kaushik moving from 60 kg to 63 kg with ease earlier. Nieva said.

