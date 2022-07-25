Explained Live: Why monkeypox is spreading, the nationalisation of banks, and why Myanmar executed 4 dissidents

Dear Express Explained reader,

Shots were fired again in the long-running battle between the Delhi and central governments this week. Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an investigation by the CBI into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, directly threatening Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Days previously, the Aam Aadmi Party had hit out directly at the Prime Minister, saying his “insecurity” in not allowing Arvind Kejriwal to travel to Singapore to attend an international conference was affecting the country’s image abroad. Shyamlal Yadav explained the rulebook on overseas trips by government officials — what kind of clearances do Chief Ministers, Ministers, MPs, etc. need, and from whom?

The rupee fell to 80 against the dollar this week, a development that was in line with the trend but which still marked the crossing of an important psychological line. Udit Misra explained how the exchange rate works, why the rupee is currently so weak, and how this weakness impacts various aspects of the economy.

We published two explainers related to India’s agricultural economy this week, both on issues with clear political ramifications. Harish Damodaran analysed the decline in the acreage under paddy in the current sharif season, the reason for it, and whether we should be worried. Harikishan Sharma unpacked the newly notified — and immediately controversial — committee on minimum support price (MSP), and what it is expected to do.

A Karnataka government position paper recently rekindled discussion on a subject that has been debated periodically over the years — the Indian roots of the Pythagoras Theorem, which is named after a Greek philosopher who probably lived in the sixth century BC. Kabir Firaque spoke to historians of mathematics to put the controversy in perspective — what the historical record suggests is that the equation that carries the name of Pythagoras the Greek was indeed known to older civilisations, including India. However, making ownership claims on one of the fundamental principles of mathematics is probably less important than making effective use of that principle for the advancement of modern scientific knowledge.

