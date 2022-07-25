scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022
Explained Live: Why monkeypox is spreading, the nationalisation of banks, and why Myanmar executed 4 dissidents

Explained Live: What is heteropessimism? In India, a recent example of heteropessimism is men trending #MarriageStrike on Twitter when the Delhi HC was hearing a plea to criminalise marital rape. Follow this space to know about more such stuff

Written by Monojit Majumdar | New Delhi |
Updated: July 25, 2022 2:27:12 pm
From all you'd need to know about Monkeypox, to the fall in Zomato's share prices, we explain all major developments around the world.

The detection of monkeypox on Sunday in a 34-year-old Delhi resident, who had no history of international travel, marks India’s first case of local human-to-human transmission. This comes a day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alarm. There have been 14,533 probable and laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases reported from 72 countries this year until July 20, according to the WHO, increasing from 3,040 cases across 47 countries recorded in the beginning of May. We write on all you need to know about the disease.

Last week, on July 19, which was the 53rd anniversary of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nationalising 14 banks, the Indian National Congress and its senior leaders commemorated the move as “a transformational change” and bemoaned that the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were on a “privatisation spree”. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced that his party will oppose any Bill seeking to facilitate privatisation of public sector banks. We take a look at what it achieved and whether it was a masterstroke or a policy failure.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s military junta executed four pro-democracy activists on Monday, marking a new low in the situation in the country since the February 2021 coup. The four political prisoners had been arrested last year on charges of terrorism and arming people to fight the junta. They were sentenced to death in January this year in closed door trials. They appealed against their sentences and lost earlier this year. We explain why the junta went ahead to take this decision.

Live Blog

Explained Live and News Updates: Follow this space to remain updated about all Explainers we put out through the week

14:27 (IST)25 Jul 2022
What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Have you ever heard a woman, when talking about the pitfalls of romantic relationships, exclaim she is “tired of men” and it would have been “simpler to date women”? Have you heard married men tell you they want to “leave everything behind and go off to the mountains” or “just live in the car, travelling?”

Chances are, they could be suffering from heteropessimism. Heteropessimism can be defined as public declarations of dissatisfaction with heterosexual relationships, by people who continue to be in those relationships. What is it all about? We explain



Shots were fired again in the long-running battle between the Delhi and central governments this week. Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an investigation by the CBI into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, directly threatening Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Days previously, the Aam Aadmi Party had hit out directly at the Prime Minister, saying his “insecurity” in not allowing Arvind Kejriwal to travel to Singapore to attend an international conference was affecting the country’s image abroad. Shyamlal Yadav explained the rulebook on overseas trips by government officials — what kind of clearances do Chief Ministers, Ministers, MPs, etc. need, and from whom?

The rupee fell to 80 against the dollar this week, a development that was in line with the trend but which still marked the crossing of an important psychological line. Udit Misra explained how the exchange rate works, why the rupee is currently so weak, and how this weakness impacts various aspects of the economy.

We published two explainers related to India’s agricultural economy this week, both on issues with clear political ramifications. Harish Damodaran analysed the decline in the acreage under paddy in the current sharif season, the reason for it, and whether we should be worried. Harikishan Sharma unpacked the newly notified — and immediately controversial — committee on minimum support price (MSP), and what it is expected to do.

A Karnataka government position paper recently rekindled discussion on a subject that has been debated periodically over the years — the Indian roots of the Pythagoras Theorem, which is named after a Greek philosopher who probably lived in the sixth century BC. Kabir Firaque spoke to historians of mathematics to put the controversy in perspective — what the historical record suggests is that the equation that carries the name of Pythagoras the Greek was indeed known to older civilisations, including India. However, making ownership claims on one of the fundamental principles of mathematics is probably less important than making effective use of that principle for the advancement of modern scientific knowledge.

Keep reading The Indian Express Explained.

  
