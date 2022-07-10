The Pasmanda Muslims of India, allocation of food grains, and ‘pay as you drive’ insurance

Dear Express Explained reader,

The Prime Minister has told his party to work for “deprived and downtrodden sections” among non-Hindus, a call that is seen as an effort by the BJP to reach out to lower-caste Pasmanda — essentially OBC — Muslims. Obtaining the support of this large section that has traditionally centred its demands around socio-economic uplift and better livelihood opportunities rather than religious identity could potentially boost the BJP especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Saurabh Kapoor profiled the Pasmanda Muslims of India and their struggle for status and dignity against the dominant Ashraf elite of the community — who they are, and what do they want? Do read.

Speaking of OBCs, the Justice G Rohini Commission on the sub-categorisation of OBCs for the purpose of delivering better the benefits of the 27 per cent quota in central government jobs and educational institutions received yet another extension this week. Shyamlal Yadav wrote on the idea and purpose of ‘sub-categorisation’, and Commission’s brief, work, and progress so far. Do also check out the data on central government employees by social category.

The government has altered the ratio of allocation of wheat and rice to states under the National Food Security Act, triggering protests by some states. The change was forced by the lower procurement of wheat this year, and low stock levels in the central pool. Harikishan Sharma wrote the big-picture story on food grains allocation and consumption in India, including the latest available data on dietary references of people vis-à-vis rice and wheat across various states.

Insurers in India can now sell you policies in which the premium for your car insurance will depend on how you drive, how well you keep your vehicle, and whether you want ‘floater’ cover for more than one vehicle. These are interesting new concepts that will depend heavily on the use of technology — and George Mathew explained how they will work.