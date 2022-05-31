Explained: The social media trial of Amber Heard

The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial, where Depp has claimed that his ex-spouse defamed him in an opinion piece she wrote in the Washington Post (December 2018) by presenting herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”, had its closing arguments last week. A verdict is at hand and if Depp wins, he could be awarded $50 million for his claim. The last seven weeks of the trial have also given rise to a social media spectacle. Memes, TikTok videos and Instagram Reels fueled by vignettes and screen grabs of the trial have more often than not been targeted at Heard.

Divisive public duel

The Depp vs Heard case is arguably one of the biggest celebrity trials of recent years.

Experts say that Depp’s star power far outweighs Heard’s, which leads to the silencing of domestic violence survivors in such cases.

Many celebrities, including Javier Bardem and Eva Green, have made public statements offering their support to Depp, which bolsters his claims. Chris Rock said, “Believe all women, except Amber Heard”.

When Julia Fox made a pro-Heard tweet, stating that Depp was clearly “way more powerful including physically and financially”, she was slammed by social media users, including one that said that this was “feminism at its worst”.

Heard under the lens

On social media, Depp fans were often seen zooming in on Heard’s reactions and her facial expression. In many social media posts and videos, Heard, as seen in the courtroom, was projected as hysterical and manipulative, while Depp was presented as slick and suave. Many social media users were busy dissecting Heard’s various expressions to understand the “truth” behind her body language.

Psychologist Jessica Taylor told The Independent that Heard has been scrutinised, often using “totally debunked techniques which claim to use body language and eye contact to detect deception and manipulation” and that the case has “really has brought out the worst in people”, and revealed the trivialisation of domestic violence.

The Heard filter

Earlier in May, Snapchat dropped a new “crying face” filter, which many alleged was inspired from Heard when she took the stand and broke down recounting how Depp physically assaulted her. Snapchat, however, clarified the filter wasn’t connected to Heard.

Her crying face became a meme that went on to be used in contexts beyond the case, from brands to influencers. One post, for instance, used the Heard meme and stated: ‘When my toner has only one drop left’. Another said: ‘When payday has come but you’re still broke after paying the bills’.

Another meme picked on Heard’s outfit at court and compared it to Austin Powers’ Dr Evil.

After Depp’s testimony, in which he said that Heard defecated on their shared bed, several hashtags were shared on social media mocking Heard.

“It’s a meme-ification of domestic violence,” Farrah Khan, a gender justice advocate, told CBC News.

Vice reported that cosmetics brand Milani chimed in after Heard’s lawyer said that she used a Milani concealer to cover up bruises allegedly caused by Depp. In a TikTok viewed 4.7 million times, the brand showed the product in question.

Experts, meanwhile, warn about falling prey to social media’s algorithms, which seem to have amplified the Heard memes and the pro-Depp content. In some scenarios, bots have also been at work, such as in the case of a petition to remove Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’, in which many signatures turned out to be bots.

The ‘perfect victim’

The concept of the “perfect victim” weighs heavily on survivors – where they are expected to conform to every defining behaviour that may be seen as consistent with victim behaviour. With social media consuming the trial almost like a sport, survivor groups have been working overtime to counsel women to come forward with their grievances, despite the public humiliation of Heard.

Many have raised concerns about the public humiliation of Heard and the effect it may have on other women fighting legal battles as domestic violence survivors. While the verdict is awaited, groups that work with survivors have warned against the “blatant misogyny” seen in the Depp vs Heard case. They have urged that whether the court sides with Heard or not, every claim of domestic violence deserves to be heard fairly.

Lucia Osborne-Crawley, the author of My Body Keeps Your Secrets, recently tweeted, “Johnny Depp won’t see your posts turning Amber Heard’s graphic rape allegations into a humiliating meme, but your friends who have survived sexual violence will”.