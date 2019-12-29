Explained: The significance of July 13 and December 5, removed from Ladakh’s holiday list

Sheikh Abdullah also referred to as the “Lion of Kashmir”, was born on December 5, 1905, in Sohra in Jammu and Kashmir. Sheikh Abdullah also referred to as the “Lion of Kashmir”, was born on December 5, 1905, in Sohra in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the holiday list for 2020 prepared for the newly formed Union of Territory Ladakh, two holidays do not find mention.

One is Martyrs’ Day, which is observed on July 13, and the other is the birth anniversary of former Jammu and Kashmir prime minister and chief minister Sheikh Abdullah, who was also the founder of the National Conference.

The two holidays were observed by the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

An order dated December 26, which was issued by the General Administration Department of the UT of Ladakh states that the list has been prepared with the order of Lt Governor of Ladakh.

Martyrs’ Day

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir used to observe July 13 of every year as a regional holiday to commemorate those Kashmiris who were killed by state forces while protesting on this day in 1931.

Since roughly the beginning of the 19th century, Jammu and Kashmir was a princely state within the British empire and from 1925 onwards it was ruled by Dogra dynasty’s Maharaja Hari Singh.

In his book, “Kashmir: A Disputed Legacy”, diplomatic historian Alastair Lamb described July 13 as the “official beginning of a struggle for independence from the alien rule (at that time the Hindu Maharaja and subsequently the Republic of India)…”

The following is Lamb’s account of the incidents leading up to July 13:

In early June 1931, there were reports indicating that a mosque in Riasi in Jammu had been demolished with the approval of the Maharaja’s government and that the Holy Quran had been desecrated.

When the news reached Kashmir, it caused “great outrage”, followed by “fiery denunciations from mosque pulpits, processions and public meetings”.

On June 25, 1931 one Abdul Qadeer made a “particularly vehement speech” that advocated violence against the Maharaja’s rule, after which he was arrested.

“Abdul Qadeer was put on trial at the Sessions Court, Srinagar, on 6 July 1931; but so great was the assembly of Muslims which gathered outside the buildings that the proceedings had to be moved to the securer environment of the Srinagar Central Gaol,” Lamb has written.

On July 13, according to Lamb, police baton-charged the crowd, which resulted in stone-pelting and, according to some reports, firing. Police responded in kind and, wrote Lamb, “some twenty-two demonstrators were killed as well as at least one member of the police (who was shot)”.

Lamb wrote that “There are still Indian writers who see the whole Abdul Qadeer affair as a British plot to destabilise the Government of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Political Department’s plan to secure the lease over the Gilgit Agency: they have even claimed that Abdul Qadeer was a professional agitator smuggled into Kashmir in the guise of a cook in the entourage of a British Officer, one Major Bott.”

Sheikh Abdullah

Sheikh Abdullah also referred to as the "Lion of Kashmir", was born on December 5, 1905, in Sohra in Jammu and Kashmir.

He assumed the position of the prime minister of J&K in 1948 and was imprisoned in 1953 amid suspicion in the Government of India that he was working to break Kashmir away from the Union.

In his book, Lamb notes that the “crisis” of June and July 1931 was dominated by two men: one was the religious leader Mirwaiz Mohammed Yusuf Shah, and the other Abdullah, who at that time was a schoolmaster with an MSc degree in Chemistry from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Following the 1931 incident, one of Kashmir’s first political parties was formed, called the Kashmir Muslim Conference, of which Abdullah was the president.

