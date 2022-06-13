Explained: Why did a province in Canada pass the Turban Day Act?

With the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba in Canada passing the Turban Day Act, April 13 every year will now be celebrated as Turban Day across the province. Diljeet Singh Brar, the MLA of Burrows, while introducing the Bill, had said that it was necessary to have a day that officially recognises the turban as a part of Canada’s diversity and multiculturalism.

The Indian Express explains what the Act says and the significance of Canada officially recognising the turban or dastaar (a headgear which is Sikh religious symbol).

What is the Turban Day Act about?

The Turban Day Act was introduced in the Manitoba House as a private members Bill. The Bill underwent its first reading on March 24, 2022, the second reading on April 7 and the third on May 26. It finally got the Royal Assent on June 1.

Diljeet Singh Brar, MLA Burrows, from the New Democratic Party (NDP), says that even as the NDP is the main opposition party in the Manitoba legislative assembly, the Bill was passed unanimously and without a single opposition. Of 57 members in the House, 35 MLAs are from Progressive Conservative, 18 from NDP and 3 from the Liberal Party. “Not a single vote was against the bill and it received support cutting across the party lines,” Brar said, who hails from Muktsar of Punjab, and is an alumnus of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

The Act says that “each year, April 13 is to be known throughout Manitoba as Turban Day”. It further explains that the turban is not only a religious symbol of utmost faith for the Sikh community, but also extremely important for their respect and dignity. The Act adds that giving an official recognition to the turban will also spread awareness against racism that Sikhs still face in Canada.

The Act reads: “Whereas physical symbols can be integral to religious identity for people of faith; and whereas the turban is an important symbol for many Sikh Canadians, signifying individual sovereignty,self-respect, courage and human equality; And whereas recognition of April 13 will provide a way for Manitoba to promote understanding of the significance of the turban and combat racism against Sikh Canadians..”

Why April 13?

The day of Baisakhi or Vaisakhi, which usually falls on April 13 or 14 each year, commemorates the birth of Khalsa Panth. It was on this day in 1699 that the tenth Guru Gobind Singh had laid the foundation of Khalsa Panth at Anandpur Sahib among his followers. Baisakhi is observed as a major festival to celebrate the birth of the Khalsa Panth.

“… The practice of wearing the turban was formalized on April 13, 1699, when Guru Gobind Singh Ji formed the Khalsa Panth and pronounced the turban a pillar of the Sikh faith; and whereas Sikhs have faced violence and persecution throughout the world because of their religious identity,” the Act stated.

What is the significance of the Act?

MLA Brar, who had introduced the Bill, says that Sikh Canadians, despite contributing immensely to the development of Canada and being an integral part of the society, still face racism and discrimination at various levels and hence, a day that officially recognises turban as a part of Canada’s diversity and multiculturalism was the need of the hour.

“Canada is known for accepting and embracing diverse cultures and faiths but even now, some Sikhs face racism and discrimination because of their turban, hair and beard. We get complaints of Sikhs facing discrimination at workplaces, in public spaces such as parks, restaurants etc, and several comments are passed at them for the way they look. Things got worse after 26/11 in the US and its repercussions are still being felt. The only answer to all this is awareness regarding the turban,” Brar said.

He added: “Even before the Act was passed, we were already conducting awareness drives in schools by tying turbans. On April 13, 2021, all my colleagues in the Assembly had worn turbans on their heads to celebrate Baisakhi. But the feeling is entirely different when the government recognises a day officially. Now, we are planning several activities which will be conducted on April 13 from next year.”

Is there any other Act in Canada for the Sikh community?

The month of April is celebrated as Sikh Heritage Month across Canada after the Federal Parliament passed the Bill in 2019 and it was given the Royal Assent.

Sikhs constitute just 1.4 per cent (around 5 lakh in number) of Canada’s total population but hold significant positions in the government and political system. Not just Sikhs, Canada remains the most preferred destination for Punjabis to immigrate.