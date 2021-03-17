Explained: The round-the-clock Covid vaccination facility in Gurgaon and the response so far

On Monday, Gurgaon became the first Haryana district to administer coronavirus vaccination round the clock, with officials hoping this will help in quicker vaccination of the district’s population at a time when there is a surge in the number of cases once again.

Where is the 24X7 vaccination facility available?

At present, coronavirus vaccination is available round the clock at five hospitals in the district, of which one is a government facility — Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Medanta — and the rest are private hospitals. The private ones are Medicity, Artemis Hospital, Max Hospital, and Fortis Memorial Hospital.

Who can opt for vaccination at these hospitals?

The same category of the population currently eligible for vaccination in the country, namely healthcare workers, frontline workers, people above the age of 60, and those above the age of 45 with comorbidities, are eligible for vaccination at these facilities.

How has the response been to extension of vaccination hours?

The 24X7 vaccination facility began in Gurgaon only on Monday. On Day 1, the response, officials have admitted, remained low. A total of only 24 people turned up for vaccination during the night session, of which 21 beneficiaries visited the Civil Hospital. Max, Fortis, and Medanta saw no takers during the night session, while Artemis Hospital had three.

Given the low footfall, what will be the future of this facility in the district?

Officials from the health department have admitted that the response during the night session has been lower than expected, but have said they have “done everything” on their part to spread awareness about this new facility. They have stated that a decision regarding “further steps” with regard to round-the-clock vaccination will be made “depending on the turnout in the next few days”.

What are the hours for vaccination in other Gurgaon hospitals?

A total of 22 government and 52 private hospitals in Gurgaon are administering coronavirus vaccinations at present. While vaccination hours were between 9 am and 5 pm at all of these establishments until last week, the same had been extended up to 9 pm from Friday at 13 of these hospitals. Hence, while five hospitals are currently administering vaccines round the clock, and eight are doing so between 9 am and 9 pm, the remaining continue to offer this facility between 9 am and 5 pm. Barring the five hospitals now administering vaccines round the clock, the remaining government facilities are conducting coronavirus vaccinations four days a week while private hospitals are doing so six days a week.