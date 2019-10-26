Explained: The role of a Deputy Chief Minister in the functioning of state government

Various state governments adopt the practice of appointing a deputy chief minister to appease their allies. However, the post does not hold any more significance than a cabinet minister of a state.

Like various other states, Haryana has had a tradition of having deputy chief ministers. Chaudhary Chand Ram, a tall Jat leader from Rohtak, was the first in Rao Birender Singh’s government in 1966-67. The last deputy CM of Haryana was former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s son Chander Mohan who remained in the post from 2005 till 2008 in the Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Amidst the noise over the Dushyant Chautala led-JJP getting a deputy CM post in the new Khattar government, Varinder Bhatia looks at what a deputy chief minister’s post means and what its significance is in the state government’s functioning.

What does a deputy chief minister do in a state government?

Unlike the posts of chief minister and Cabinet ministers, the post of deputy CM is not a constitutional one. It is equivalent to the rank of a state cabinet minister and enjoys equal pay and perks a cabinet minister is entitled to. The cabinet ministers get tax-free pay and perks and so does a deputy CMs.

As the name suggests, the deputy CM is considered No. 2 in the hierarchy in the Council of Ministers. In undivided Punjab, there used to be deputy ministers, state ministers and cabinet ministers. But ever since Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966, the practice was discontinued. Currently, there are only cabinet ministers and ministers of state, a few with independent charge and rest attached with one or the other cabinet minister.

What is the role of Deputy CM in the state government’s functioning?

In the state government’s functioning, the General Administration besides the two top portfolios of Vigilance and Home are generally kept with the Chief Minister himself. The power of transfer-postings of the Class I officers also solely lies with the CM.

The other two important portfolios of Finance and Revenue are kept with ministers from the leading party.

The Deputy CM, who usually gets a portfolio or two, as any other cabinet minister, may get other portfolios like Agriculture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Woman and Child Development, Housing etc. The Deputy CM’s actual importance depends a lot on the portfolio that is allocated to him.

Are there any specific financial powers that lie with Deputy CMs?

No, the Deputy CM does not have any specific financial power. He holds the same financial powers as other cabinet ministers. Even for his own portfolio, the deputy has to take the approval of the CM for any expenditure over and above the allocated budget.

Does it mean that all the official files that go to the Chief Minister shall be routed through his Deputy?

No, the official files that are meant for the Chief Minister are not routed through the deputy, nor does he get any access to files or decisions that are taken by the CM. Rather, only the files pertaining to the portfolio under the deputy CM are routed to the CM, through him.

In Haryana, what can be offered to Deputy CM?

A Deputy CM’s weight in the government is determined on the basis of the portfolio that is allocated to him. Under current conditions in Haryana, where five of its cabinet ministers and one minister of state have lost in the recent Assembly polls, lots of berths have fallen vacant. Among these are the portfolios of Finance, Revenue, Excise and Taxation, Planning Law & Legislative, Consolidation and Rehabilitation, Agriculture, Development and Panchayats, Mines and Geology, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, Education, Woman and Child Development, Transport, Housing, Public Works and Development, Urban Local Bodies.