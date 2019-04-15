Explained: The numbers behind Game of Thrones, the most expensive TV show ever made 

Over $15 million, or Rs 104 crore. That’s how much it reportedly takes to make each episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, making it the most expensive television show ever made.

The figure sounds outrageous — till one looks at what goes into making the show. According to reports and details put out by producers, the show has been filmed in 10 locations, but mainly in Northern Ireland — a country which made the most of ‘GoT tourism’. According to one NBC report, the show helped bring 120,000 visitors in a single year, fetching $40 million for Northern Ireland’s economy. Over the years, the show has employed around 13,000 people from the country as extras.

A lot also goes into the blood and gore Game of Thrones is known for — 4,000 gallons of artificial blood has been used during production; 3,748 pounds of rubber to create weapons; 20,000,000 screws and bolts to put sets (and catapults) together; and 24,421 pounds of silicone for prosthetics. And while the show used 12,137 wigs and hairpieces, perhaps Daenerys’s took the longest to prepare: Two whole months.

As for viewership, the show, broadcast in 207 countries and territories, had an average of 32.8 million viewers during Season 7. This season seems set to surpass that.