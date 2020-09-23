Explained: The impending exit of Shapoorji Pallonji from Tata, and what happens now

Cyrus Mistry’s Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has offered to exit from Tata Sons in the wake of protracted litigation with the Tatas (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group said in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 22) that it would exit from Tata Sons, provided the Group gets an “early resolution” and a “fair, equitable solution” in the protracted legal battle between the two sides. This could potentially mark an end to the 70-year old relationship between two of India’s oldest and biggest corporate groups.

Will Cyrus Mistry’s SP group exit from Tata Sons?

The Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry (SP) Group has offered to exit from Tata Sons in the wake of protracted litigation with the Tatas. The market value of SP Group’s stake in the listed entities of Tata Group is estimated to be around Rs 1,48,000 crore going by the market capitalization of all listed Tata Group firms.

What is the Supreme Court case about?

Tata Sons moved the Supreme Court earlier this month seeking to restrain the SP Group firms from raising capital against security of their shareholding in Tata Sons. The Tatas argued that the Articles of Association (AoA) stipulate that shares cannot change hands, including to lenders or other parties and the right of first refusal rests with Tata Sons. The SP Group was planning to raise funds for the Group’s real estate expansion by pledging Tata Sons shares.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

What happened in Supreme Court on Tuesday?

The SP Group stated before the Supreme Court that “a separation from the Tata Group is necessary due to the potential impact this continuing litigation could have on livelihoods and the economy”. The Tata Group is open to buying the shares in Tata Sons held by the SP Group to aid the latter’s fund-raising efforts. The Supreme Court restrained the SP Group from transferring or pledging Tata Sons shares.

How much does SP Group own in Tata Sons, and what is its value?

The SP Group owns 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, which is the holding company of the Tata Group. While the total market capitalisation of 17 listed entities of the Tata Group amounts to Rs 12.96 lakh crore, the valuation of SP Group’s holdings in listed entities of Tata Group companies comes at around Rs 1.48 lakh crore. Since Tata Sons is also the holding company of unlisted entities of Tata Group, SP Group would also have stake in the valuation of the same, which will have to be worked out separately.

Who can buy the SP Group’s stake?

While the SP Group has said that their separation from the Tata Group is necessary, the Tata Group has said that it is willing to buy the stake of SP Group in Tata Sons. It is reliably learnt that the Tata Sons Articles of Association states that if any shareholder of Tata Sons wants to sell his/her shares, then he has to first offer it to Tata Sons. Tata Sons will then decide a fair market value and offer it to the shareholder.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd