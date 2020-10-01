Explained: The geopolitics of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Demonstrators wave flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey during a protest against Armenia in Istanbul, Turkey October 1, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer)

Over the last one week, military action in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh that straddles western Asia and Eastern Europe and forms the Line of Contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan has resulted in the death of at least 100 civilians and Armenian combatants. It is being called one of the most serious escalations over the disputed area in recent years, surpassing even the Four-Day War between the two countries in 2016.

While Azerbaijan has not released information on its casualties, they are believed to be significant.

In recent years, the two countries have repeatedly blamed each other for ceasefire violations and in the last one month dozens of soldiers and civilians have lost their lives in clashes.

History of the conflict

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed region that is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is controlled mainly by Armenians, started in the late 1980s when the Soviet Union collapsed. But even before the collapse, the region was disputed by the two former Soviet republics.

During the beginning of the collapse of the Soviet Union, many Armenians started demanding transfer of the region to the Armenian SSR, a demand that that was not fulfilled by the Soviet Union. Once the Union collapsed in the late 1980s, Nagorno-Karabakh’s regional parliament voted to be unified with Armenia, which eventually led to clashes between the two countries, with Azerbaijan trying to suppress the Armenian separatists.

The resulting violence lasted into the 1990s, leaving tens and thousands of people dead and displacing hundreds of thousands of people who were mostly ethnic Azeris.

Armenian forces eventually got hold of the area and in 1994, Russia brokered a ceasefire between the two countries. Since 1994, the area has been governed by separatist Armenians who have declared it as a republic called the “Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast”. While these separatist Armenians are backed by their country’s government, Armenia does not recognise the area as independent.

Essentially, today, the conflict involves three parties, the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the third party being the unrecognised administrative unit governed by the separatists.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, which is chaired by France, Russia and the US has tried to reach a peace agreement between the two countries for several years.

Fresh conflict

The recent flare-up began on the morning of September 27, since when both countries claim that they have inflicted serious material and loss of personnel on their respective opponents. According to the Warsaw-based analytical centre Centre for Eastern Studies (OSW), the absence of peacekeeping forces in the area has contributed to the regular exchanges of fire that the region has seen since 1994. What’s different about the current flare-up is that this is the first time that both countries have proclaimed martial law.

As per OSW, the current escalation was “most likely” initiated by Azerbaijan. Several media reports have noted that the current clashes were possibly prompted by Azerbaijan in a bid to reclaim some territories that are currently occupied by separatist Armenians. The Azerbaijan defence ministry sees the combat effort as an operation meant to “liberate” their occupied lands.

The chairman of Azerbaijan’s National Council has said in a statement that the “military operation of the Azerbaijani army continues to clear the territories occupied by the enemy for almost 30 years”. He added that September 27 is a “day of exhaustion” and claimed that Armenia has occupied regions around Nagorono-Karabakh with the “direct support” of Russia to create a “security zone”.

Since the escalation started, Armenia has claimed that it has downed an Azerbaijani helicopter, while Azerbaijan has claimed to have captured a number of villages in the disputed area. Each side continues to blame the other for shelling along the Line of Contact.

Stakes for other countries

The conflict is getting international attention since it is an important transit route for the supply of oil and natural gas to the European Union.

It is also gaining importance because of geopolitics and the involvement of regional powers Turkey and Russia. Turkey backs Azerbaijan, both of which are Muslim-majority countries, and has recently condemned Armenia for not resolving the issue through peaceful negotiations.

In 1991, Turkey became the first country to recognise Azerbaijan’s independence and has recently declared its unconditional support to the country and also appears to be lending military capability to it.

Russia’s role, on the other hand, is slightly more opaque since it supplies arms to both countries and is in a military alliance with Armenia called the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). Russia and Turkey back opposite sides in the civil wars playing out in Syria and Libya and Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan may be seen as an attempt to counter Russia’s influence in the region of South Caucasus.

In a statement released on Monday, Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that Russia “has always taken a balanced position” on the matter and has “traditionally good relations” with both countries. He added that Russia is in contact with Turkey regarding the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Other countries in the West, including the US, have limited their participation and have only made verbal appeals to maintain peace so far. On Sunday, the US Department of State said in a statement that, “participation in the escalating violence by external parties would be deeply unhelpful and only exacerbate regional tensions.” In 2016, Russia mediated the end of the Four-Day War.

Armenia appeal

On Monday, the Armenian government lodged a request for an interim measure (applicable only when there is imminent risk of irreparable harm) against Azerbaijan with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) requesting the court to indicate to the Azerbaijani government to “cease the military attacks towards the civilian settlements along the entire line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh; to stop indiscriminate attacks; to stop targeting civilian population, civilian objects and settlements”, which falls under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court of the ECHR.

