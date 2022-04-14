Explained: The five cases against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

ON THURSDAY, the Maharashtra Police handed over case documents pertaining to five FIRs registered against Param Bir Singh, former Mumbai Police Commissioner, to the CBI. This was in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court that the case be transferred to the CBI.

Chargesheets have been filed in two of the five cases registered by the police.

One of these cases pertains to the FIR registered at Mumbai’s Goregaon police station in August 2021 that was being investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The case related to the alleged extortion of a hotelier, Bimal Agarwal.

The chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, and two others was filed in December last year.

The chargesheet in the second case was filed in March 2022. This case was initially registered at the Marine Drive police station in July 2021 on the complaint of Shyamsunder Agarwal, a businessman based in Mira Bhayander, who alleged that he was falsely implicated in a case by Param Bir Singh and other policemen, and that they had demanded money for not arresting him.

Param Bir Singh has not been named in the chargesheet filed by the CID in this case. This is because the Supreme Court had in December 2021 restrained the Maharashtra Police from filing chargesheets in the FIRs against Param Bir Singh, even though the investigations in these cases were allowed to proceed.

Three other cases have been registered against Param Bir Singh, but chargesheets are yet to be filed. These cases were being investigated by the CID.

* In April 2021, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge who, during his stint with Thane Police, reported to Singh, who was Commissioner of Thane Police at the time. Ghadge alleged that Singh had asked him to drop charges against an individual and to extort money.

* In the last week of July 2021, an FIR was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopri police station in Thane on the complaint of the developer Shyamsunder Agarwal and his nephew Sharad. Agarwal (who went on to file another FIR against Param Bir Singh) alleged that Singh and other police officers had threatened to falsely implicate him in a case on the pretext of which they harassed and extorted money from him.

* The other case against Singh was filed on the basis of a complaint by businessman Ketan Tanna who alleged that Singh, along with other police officials and gangster Ravi Pujari, threatened and extorted money from him.