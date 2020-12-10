Explained: The fine print of Bengaluru civic body Bill passed by Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly (File Photo)

The Karnataka Assembly Thursday passed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bill 2020, which proposes a new governance structure for the city and provides for increasing its municipal limits.

The bill, which was tabled Wednesday by Karnataka State legislature’s Joint Select Committee, proposes changes to certain provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 that currently governs Bengaluru.

BJP MLA of CV Raman Nagar in Bengaluru S Raghu, who is heading the joint house committee, said the existing city municipal limits of over 800 sq km will be expanded to cover an additional one-km radius.

The new governance structure

Two mayors, Increase in mayoral term

The long-standing demand to increase the term of Mayor is provided in the new bill. The term of office of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor is increased from one year to a period of five years, from the date of his/her election and shall continue in office till his successor is elected.

According to the bill, Bengaluru will have two mayors in five years, each getting a 30-month tenure.

Division into 15 zones

Bengaluru will be divided into zones up to 15 and each one will have a committee. Each zone will have a committee that will be responsible for execution of works. Earlier, there were zonal commissioners. “The government shall act upon consultation with the corporation, issue a notification dividing its area into various zones. The state government shall establish a zonal demarcation commission with representation from the corporation, government and such eminent members of the public to recommend to the government, as per such terms of reference, the demarcation of zones and the basis thereof,” states the bill.

Constituency consultative committee

The constituency consultative committee will be headed by the local MLA and have members including those from resident welfare associations.

BBMP wards will increase to 243

The BBMP Bill 2020 provides for delimitation and the number of wards in the city will go up from 198 to 243 along with the city area expanding to cover a 1-km radius of the existing boundary.

It will lead to subsuming parts of gram panchayats, town panchayats, town municipal councils, and city municipal councils that are currently outside the BBMP limits.

Other provisions

BBMP to collect entertainment tax

The BBMP has given the power to levy a fee for advertisements and collect entertainment tax including property and professions tax. According to law minister Madhuswamy, after GST, BBMP couldn’t levy a tax on the advertisement. Instead of a tax, there’ll be a fee and also we’re allowing the BBMP to levy an entertainment tax,” he said.

