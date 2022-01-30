Explained: The end of MPhil; why has DU killed the degree?

Delhi University has officially notified that it would be scrapping its MPhil programme from the coming academic year (2022-23), in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), which mandates this.

When and how did DU’s decision come?

The decision to scrap MPhil was first recommended by a 42-member High Powered Committee chaired by the then Acting Vice-Chancellor and consisting of several high officials in August last year.

In the minutes of its meeting dated August 18, the Committee said, “The existing M.Phil. Programme was recommended to be discontinued from the academic year 2022-23 in line with the NEP 2020.”

The recommendations were adopted and the decision finally taken in a marathon meeting of the Academic Council (AC) in the same month. There were 16 dissents, but the proposal was passed. Subsequently, DU’s Executive Council (EC) gave its go ahead.

The decision was notified on January 27, when the office of the Chairperson Research Council said, “In the light of E.C. Resolution No. 8 dated 31.08.2021, the existing MPhil Programme run by various Departments of the University of Delhi will be discontinued from the Academic Year 2022-2023 in line with the NEP 2020.”

What does the NEP say about MPhil?

The National Education Policy document simply states that the MPhil programme should be discontinued. The document does not provide a reason or rationale.

“HEIs will have the flexibility to offer different designs of Master’s programmes: (a) there may be a 2-year programme with the second year devoted entirely to research for those who have completed the 3-year Bachelor’s programme; (b) for students completing a 4-year Bachelor ’s programme with Research, there could be a 1-year Master’s programme; and (c) there may be an integrated 5-year Bachelor’s/Master’s programme. Undertaking a Ph.D. shall require either a Master’s degree or a 4-year Bachelor’s degree with Research. The M.Phil. programme shall be discontinued,” the NEP states.

Will the current batch of MPhil students be affected by the decision?

The decision to scrap the MPhil programme will only be implemented in the 2022-23 academic session, and will not affect the current batch, said a senior official.

“Why will it affect them? There is nothing like that. Their course will continue as it is. This decision will only mean that no new MPhil students will be taken in the coming year,” he said.

Is there a problem with scrapping MPhil?

Some teachers have pointed out that the MPhil is a shorter research degree, which gave them exposure to research work.

“The MPhil course, over several generations, has played an important role in DU and other Indian universities in developing research aptitude through robust course work and introduction to higher research. It has been a degree by itself — separate from and above the Master’s degree. It is extremely unfortunate that the NEP 2020 discontinues MPhil,” AC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya, who teaches English at Hansraj College, said.

Democratic Teachers’ Federation (DTF) secretary Abha Dev Habib said, “As opposed to PhD, MPhil is a short-term research degree for students which provided them an exposure to research work and added to their CVs. Social scientists believe that students with MPhil did better in their PhDs.

“This degree is being discontinued not because of any organic need of the system but because of NEP 2020, which is all about widening the gap between have and have nots… Students with disadvantageous backgrounds, especially women, looked up to MPhil as a research degree they could afford before going towards teaching jobs.”

Prof Ayesha Kidwai of Jawaharlal Nehru University, which decided to scrap MPhil before DU, pointed to a question of gender.

“The MPhil is often the only research degree that women (as well as other disadvantaged sections) can pursue – PhD degrees require an investment of time and a loss of earnings that patriarchal society lets only a few afford – and the need for its immediate abolition is difficult to fathom. Unless the NEP is keen to push women out of higher education, why must a degree programme that has proved its usefulness in furthering research in the social sciences and humanities, which imposes no extra demands or costs on infrastructure or teaching resources, and has ensured greater participation of women, need to be eliminated?” she said.

What do DU officials feel about the scrapping of MPhil?

While the university has said it is scrapping the MPhil programme, it has not officially put out any statement on the relevance or irrelevance of the programme. However, officials largely feel the decision is correct.

“See, it is not possible to implement the NEP and not scrap MPhil. We have to adopt this provision too if we are saying we will implement the NEP from the coming academic year. We cannot pick and choose,” an official said.

“Moreover, this (the scrapping of MPhil) is a good thing. Now students don’t need to do that extra 1.5-2 years of research work. They can directly go from MA to PhD, and complete their education faster. It benefits the students,” the official said.

