Explained: The conflict raging in Yemen, and why it led to Houthis targetting UAE

People inspect the wreckage of buildings that were damaged by Saudi-led coalition airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday. It said it also struck a drone operating base in Nabi Shuaib Mountain near Sanaa. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

On Monday morning, two Indians were among the three killed in what was suspected to be a drone attack at a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The third person killed was a Pakistani.

Another two Indians were injured, of a total of six, in the attack, which was later claimed by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels. The suspected drones had hit three petroleum tankers, causing explosions, and another minor fire had broken out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The Abu Dhabi police said in a statement Monday that the initial investigations “found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire”, adding there was “significant damage”.

The attack in UAE’s capital city has once again brought the conflict in Yemen into focus, which involves multiple nations directly or indirectly. The Indian Express explains the vexed quagmire of relationships and conflicts behind the attack.

Also in Explained | Who are the Houthis and why did they attack UAE?

Were Indians attacked in Abu Dhabi?

No, the target of the attack which killed people in Abu Dabhi on Monday were not Indian citizens. All three victims can be considered collateral damage in a conflict between what is called as the Houthi rebel group and the United Arab Emirates.

The theatre of the conflict is Yemen, where forces backed by different nations are attacking each other, depending upon their stand on the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who came to power in 2012 after the first president of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh, stepped down after 22 years in power. (He had served as the President of North Yemen before the unification from 1978 to 1990.) The attack in Abu Dhabi was a spillover.

While Iran-backed Houthi group had ousted Hadi in 2015 and are against his government which is functioning in exile from Saudi Arabia, forces backed by Saudis, of which UAE is a part, are attacking Houthis in support of Hadi.

After the attack in Abu Dabhi on Monday, Houthi military spokesperson Brig Gen Yahya Saree said that the group launched an attack “deep in the UAE” and in an interview warned foreign companies, citizens and residents of the UAE to stay away from vital sites, saying they are renewing their warning to “countries of aggression that they will receive more painful and painful blows.”

But why are Houthis attacking UAE?

It is for the role played by the UAE-backed militias and forces inside Yemen. Houthi, which is the largest group against the Saudi-backed forces, has to face the forces supported by Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Saree said in the interviews on Monday that “UAE is an unsafe state as long as its aggressive escalation against Yemen continues.”

“Five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones were used in an operation dubbed as ‘Operation Hurricane Yemen’ targeted Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, the Musaffah oil refinery in Abu Dhabi and a number of important and sensitive Emirate sites and facilities,” Saree told Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel Monday, CNN reported.

UAE, however, had over the years dialed down its involvement in directly attacking Houthi groups inside Yemen. One of the UAE-backed group, named Southern Transitional Council, is a separatist group and had avoided attacking the Houthis directly, and had, in fact even attacked the exiled government’s forces.

There are wheels within wheels, and loyalties of the groups can shift, and even forces within the same camp can sometimes be against each other.

Read | Suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi by Yemen rebels kills two Indians

But, in the past few months, some of these groups backed by UAE had again notched up the offensive against the Houthis.

Since the fighting in Yemen began in 2015, Houthis have several times tried to take credit for the attacks inside UAE. Emirati authorities have denied such claims, of which the last was in 2018.

But after Monday’s attack, UAE’s foreign ministry attributed it to the Yemen-based, Iran-backed group. It mentioned “the Houthi militia’ targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil” and reiterated “that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable”.

The UAE, it said, “reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation” and said that the “terrorist militia has carried out a cowardly act to spread terrorism and chaos in the region in order to achieve its illegal aims and objectives”.

Why are Saudi-led forces against Houthis?

Unlike the UAE, which shares no border with Yemen, Saudi Arabia shares over a 1300-km border with the war-torn nation. However, the reasons its involvement are quite complex.

The largest of these factors is the role of Iran.

Hadi had fled Yemen in March 2015 as Houthi rebels gained control of most of the territory, and were supporting Saleh, who had stepped down as the President three years earlier. Concerned about the growing power of the Houthis, Saudi Arabia created a coalition of nine states and launched a full-scale military campaign against them, backing Hadi’s government and giving them refuge, from where they function in exile.

Yemen had essentially become a battleground for fighting between a Shia-majority Iran and the Sunni kingdom of Saudi Arabia, engaged in a battle for dominance over the larger Gulf region. Saudis have considered Houthis a threat to their security because of the Iran backing they get.

As the Arab Spring in 2011 raged through the region, both the nations tried to increase their influence in several countries, which included Syria, Bahrain and Yemen.

There was a thaw in the Saudi-Iran relations on January 17. Officials had been in negotiations since April 2021, and Iranian diplomats reached Jeddah to reopen their representative office in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The two countries had broken off diplomatic ties in 2106.

Who are the Houthis and why is there a conflict in Yemen?

Belonging to the Zaidi Shia sect, Houthis are from a large clan from northwestern Yemen’s Sadaa province. Around 35 per cent of Yemen’s population are Zaidis.

For over a thousand years the Zaidis used to rule over Yemen, which changed in 1962 when they were overthrown. It led to a civil war, which lasted around eight years till 1970, and during this period the Zaidis were further sidelined. Beginning in the 1980s, the Houthi clan began to revivie the Zaidi tradition, to counter the increasing influence of the Salafists, which were funded by the state.

In 2004, the rebels from the Houthi clan began an insurgent movement against the Yemeni government, naming themselves after a powerful political, military and religious leader, Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, who was a member of the Yemeni Parliament in the 1990s, and was assassinated in September 2004 by Yemeni security forces.

As protests against Saleh, the then president, continued to increase, fuelled further by the Arab Spring in 2011, he agreed to step down in 2012, paving the way for Hadi, who was his Vice President, to lead the government.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

But soon after Saleh, along with his loyalists, aligned with the Houthi rebels and started gaining control over large parts of the country. By March 2015, the Houthis were in control of the country’s capital Sana’a and the largest city Aden, forcing Hadi to flee. However, the alliance between Saleh and the Houthis ended in 2017, after the latter accused the former president of trying to align with the Saudis, leading to his assassination.

Since 2015, the country has been torn by wars and conflicts, in which fighting militias can change sides, and can be linked to Saudi-backed forces known as Popular Resistance Committees, Iran-backed groups, or militants linked to groups like Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.