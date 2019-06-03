Explained: The changing role of Mamata Banerjee

After receiving a wake-up call in the Lok Sabha polls, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is seen focusing more on her party organisation than governance.

As the BJP made gains in West Bengal, winning 18 out of 42 seats, the TMC supremo has sensed trouble ahead of 2021 state Assembly polls and cracked the whip on party leaders. She has already held two meetings with party functionaries and directed them to give time to the party by making their presence felt in party offices.

Her message was loud and clear- to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots and improve its mass connect. With the rise of BJP, the ruling party can no longer afford the luxury of not taking the Opposition seriously. Since it came to power here in 2011, the party has finally tasted defeat and has been dislodged from its comfort zone.

In an attempt to prevent the erosion of its support base, Banerjee herself will tour the districts and hold organisational meetings to find out what went wrong for the party in Lok Sabha polls and take lessons from this setback.

It is not all over yet for the TMC which has been consistent not only in winning elections but also increasing its vote share. The party still enjoys 43 per cent vote share in Bengal even during the Saffron wave across the country. But the defection of TMC leaders to BJP has sent alarm bells ringing which has compelled Banerjee to roll her sleeves and play the role of the street-smart politician she is known for. It was Banerjee who had rose to fame following relentless agitation during Singur and Nandigram movements which sounded the death knell for the then Left Front government.

As Banerjee has set her sight on the money, it will a test for BJP to keep up the momentum till Assembly polls and put TMC against a serious challenge.