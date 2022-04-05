Explained: The case in which ED has attached assets of Varsha Raut, wife of Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 11.15 crore of three people, including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut, in a case related to irregularities in a chawl redevelopment project at Mumbai’s Goregaon.

What is the project, and how has Varsha Raut’s name come up in it? The Indian Express explains.

The assets of Varsha and the two others — businessman Pravin Raut, and Swapna Patkar, wife of the MP’s close associate Sujit Patkar — have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case is about irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra chawl project by Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

What is the ED’s case?

The ED has alleged that Guru Ashish Construction had signed a tripartite agreement with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to provide flats to 672 tenants of Patra chawl, develop flats for MHADA and then sell the remaining area to private developers.

However, the ED claims, Pravin Raut and the other directors of Guru Ashish Constructions misled MHADA and sold the floor space index (FSI) to nine private developers, collecting Rs 901.79 crore, without constructing the rehab portion for the 672 displaced tenants or the MHADA portion.

Subsequently, Guru Ashish Construction also launched a project called Meadows and took the booking amount of around Rs 138 crore from flat buyers. The ED has alleged that the total proceeds of the crime generated by Guru Ashish Constructions through these “illegal activities” amount to Rs 1,039.79 crore.

What does ED claim to have found during its probe?

The agency has claimed that Pravin received Rs 100 crore from HDIL and “diverted” it to various accounts of “his close associates, family member, his business entities” including the family of Sanjay Raut.

The ED has alleged that in 2010, a part of a part of the proceeds of crime of Rs 83 lakh was transferred to Varsha Raut, who used it to buy a flat in Dadar. Apart from this, at least eight plots of land were purchased at Kihim beach at Alibaug in Maharashtra in the name of Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar.

What is likely to happen next?

The ED arrested Pravin Raut on February 4 and filed a chargesheet against him on April 1, but has not named Varsha Raut as an accused in the case. Pravin Raut is in jail currently.

After the provisional attachment of assets by ED, the adjudicating authority under PMLA will have to pass an order either confirming the attachment or lifting it, after going through the submissions of the ED and the affected party. This order can take up to 90 days from now and can be challenged in higher courts.