Explained: The case in which ED has arrested NCP’s Nawab Malik

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with its money laundering case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

One of the charges the ED is investigating against Malik — initially leveled by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis — is a property deal that Malik had entered into. There are allegations that the property was allegedly bought by Malik from an aide of Dawood Ibrahim at a price lower than its prevailing market rate. The Indian Express explains what these allegations were and what defence has Malik put up to explain the deal.

What are the allegations levelled by Devendra Fadnavis against Nawab Malik

On November 9, Fadnavis accused Malik of underworld links, claiming he bought property for cheap from two men associated with the Mumbai underworld. Fadnavis said that one of them, Sardar Shahwali Khan, was sentenced by TADA court to life imprisonment in 2007 in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, while the other, Mohammed Salim Ishaq Patel alias Salim Patel, is a frontman of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Hassena Parkar and was arrested along with her in 2007 in a land grabbing case.

“A prime property of 2.80 acre on L B S Marg in Kurla was bought by Solidus Investment Private Limited for a meagre Rs 30 lakh. The signatory on the deal was Faraz Malik, the son of Nawab Malik,” Fadnavis had alleged. Malik himself had resigned from the company on becoming a minister in 2019, Fadnavis said.

According to the BJP leader, as part of the deal, the Maliks paid Rs 15 lakh to Sardar Shahwali Khan and Rs 5 lakh to Mohd Salim Ishaq Patel. This was Rs 10 lakh less than the finalised deal for Rs 30 lakh, Fadnavis said. Fadnavis alleged Tuesday that while the market rate of the land that Solidus bought was Rs 8,500 per sq m, the Maliks got it for as less as Rs 25 per sq m.

Who are the two men linked with the underworld with whom Malik got into a property deal

Shahawali Khan, from whom Fadnavis claimed Malik had bought the land, is serving a life term in the Mumbai blasts case. He was said to have been part of the team given firearm training by alleged mastermind Tiger Memon and to have done a recce of the Bombay Stock Exchange and the BMC to decide where the bombs should be placed. He was sentenced to suffer rigorous imprisonment in June 2007 and is presently in jail. The property deal referred to by Fadnavis took place in September 2005.

The other person in the deal, Salim Patel, Fadnavis said, was the bodyguard and driver of Haseena Parkar, holding power of attorney on all land deals.

What was Malik’s defence against these charges

Malik denied the charges, saying he had never entered into any deal with anyone from the underworld. Malik said the Kurla land in question held a godown that Solidus had leased from one Munira Patel. “She approached us and said she wanted to sell us the land. We took ownership of the land and got the registration done through one Salim Patel, who had the power of attorney.”

On Fadnavis’s claims regarding Shahawali Khan, Malik said: “Khan’s father was a watchman at this compound and the family had managed to get their names on the property records, staking claim on 300 metres of land. When we came to know about it, we paid them money to surrender their rights.”

Solidus Investments Private Limited is a company set up in 1973 by the Malik family. Malik’s son Aamir Nawab Malik and wife Mehjbeen Nawab Malik are listed as the two directors of the firm.