Explained: The BJP’s Maharashtra plan has not gone by the script, here’s why

From the high of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results when it managed to win 23 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, the BJP has got a reality check in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Advertising

Around noon, the Election Commission of India website showed the BJP leading in 102 seats, much lower than the 122 seats that it had won in the 2014 state elections. The BJP leadership’s hopes of crossing the halfway mark in the 288 seater Assembly on its own do not appear to have been realised — at least as per the initial results.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019

If these trends hold, the results will be seen as a setback for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had set his eyes on returning with a bigger seat tally than in 2014. The BJP, in the run-up to the elections, had managed to ensure that the entire electoral narrative revolves around nationalism and national security.

This has meant that in a large number of places concerns about economic slowdown and job losses did not occupy much of the BJP mindspace. The voter does not seem to have taken kindly to this.

Advertising

The BJP’s strategy of poaching leaders from other parties also seems to have not gone down well. Leaders like Udayana Raje Bhosale, who quit his Lok Sabha seat of Satatra to join the BJP, was looking set to lose the bypoll by a big margin.

Explained: In likely saffron victory, rap for BJP, boost for Shiv Sena

This situation is obviously making the Shiv Sena happy. The party was at 63 seats around noon, and looking set to make things difficult for the BJP in the coming days.