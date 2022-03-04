Explained: Why are Texas officials investigating parents of transgender children

A Texas judge temporarily blocked the state from conducting child abuse investigations on families that seek gender-affirming health care for their transgender children.

Texas had on Wednesday begun investigating parents of transgender children for child abuse after Governor Greg Abbott last week had stated that gender-affirming and other medical treatments for transgender children can be seen as a form of abuse.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas and the LGBTQ community, in a bid to stop this practice, filed a lawsuit on behalf of the parents of a transgender girl.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden tweeted, “In recent days, elected leaders in Texas have launched a cynical and dangerous campaign targeting transgender children and their parents. These actions are terrifying many families in Texas and beyond. And they must stop.”

Why did Texas begin the investigation?

Governor Greg Abbott, in a letter dated February 22 to Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Jaime Masters, stated that the Office of the Attorney General Ken Paxton was of the opinion that “a number of so-called “sex change” procedures constitute child abuse under existing Texas law. Because the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is responsible for protecting children from abuse, I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas”.

The letter further states that according to Attorney General’s opinion the existing Texas law already considers making children undergo many elective gender transitioning procedures like “reassignment surgeries that can cause sterilization, mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen” illegal.

It goes on to state that Texas law would require all “licensed professionals” who are in direct contact with children like nurses, doctors, teachers to report any sort of sexual abuse that these children might be facing otherwise they would face criminal penalties.

The letter gave the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) the responsibility of investigating parents of children who allegedly have been subjected to sexually abusive gender-transitioning practices.

The letter by Governor Abott was followed by a non-binding legal opinion by Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton. The opinion stated that parents who provide their transgender children with drugs that “induce transient or permanent infertility” like puberty-suppression or puberty-blocking drugs, supraphysiologic doses of testosterone to females; and of estrogen to males.

The opinion, however, excludes children who might be required to take these drugs due to medical necessities or genetic disorders.

The opinion considers transgender Texas children as victims of sex abuse if the gender transitioning procedure causes mental or emotional injuries to them that further hinders their “growth, development or psychological functioning”; or causes physical injuries to transgender children resulting in substantial harm; or failure of parents, counsellors or physicians in preventing an action by someone else that might lead to a substantial physical harm to transgender children.

The opinion by Paxton states, “The novel trend of providing these elective sex changes to minors often has the effect of permanently sterilizing those minor children. While you refer to these procedures as “sex changes,” it is important to note that it remains medically impossible to truly change the sex of an individual because this is determined biologically at conception. No doctor can replace a fully functioning male sex organ with a fully functioning female sex organ (or vice versa). In reality, these “sex change” procedures seek to destroy a fully functioning sex organ in order to cosmetically create the illusion of a sex change.”

It further adds, “Whether facilitating (parents/counselors) or conducting (doctors) medical procedures and treatments that could permanently deprive minor children of their constitutional right to procreate, or impair their ability to procreate, before those children have the legal capacity to consent to those procedures and treatments, constitutes child abuse.”

The opinion adds that most gender-transitioning procedures can lead to sterilisation in transgender teenagers and considers it illegal.

It states that many of these procedures can “cause permanent damage to reproductive organs and functions of a child before that child has the legal capacity to consent, they unlawfully violate the child’s constitutional right to procreate”.

Paxton says that many sex change procedures “when performed on children, can legally constitute child abuse under several provisions of chapter 261 of the Texas Family Code. When considering questions of child abuse, a court would likely consider the fundamental right to procreation, issues of physical and emotional harm associated with these procedures and treatments, consent laws in Texas and throughout the country, and existing child abuse standards”.

Lawsuit filed against parents

Jane Doe and John Doe, parents of 16-year-old Mary Doe, were the first ones to be investigated for child abuse.

Jane Doe, according to The New York Times, works for the state protective services agency and was sent on administrative leave last week after the investigation was initiated. The investigators have been seeking medical records of Mary Doe but the parents have declined to turn the records to the authorities.

As per the lawsuit, the parents requested the court to temporarily put a stop to Texas authorities investigating parents of transgender children for sexual abuse.

The lawsuit states that Governor Abott and Commissioner Jaime Masters – the defendants – “have trampled on the Constitutional rights of transgender children, their parents, and professionals who provide vital care to transgender children. The Defendants have, without Constitutional or statutory authority, acted to create a new definition of “child abuse” that singles out a subset of loving parents for scrutiny, investigation, and potential family separation. Their actions caused terror and anxiety among transgender youth and their families across the Lone Star State and singled out transgender youth and their families for discrimination and harassment. What is more, the Governor’s, Attorney General’s, and Commissioner’s actions threaten to endanger the health and wellbeing of transgender youth in Texas by depriving them of medically necessary care, while communicating that transgender people and their families are not welcome in Texas.”

The lawsuit, filed in Travis County, states that Mary Doe has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, which is a condition where an individual feels uncomfortable because of their gender identity and their biological sex not matching.

Jane Doe stated in the lawsuit, “John and I worry about the potential physical and mental health consequences of depriving Mary of the medical treatment her doctors have prescribed and that she needs. Not providing Mary with the medically necessary health care that she needs is not an option for us. Our primary goal and duty are to ensure Mary’s health and wellbeing.”

The lawsuit further stated that the investigator told Mary Doe’s parents that the only allegation against them was that they had a transgender daughter and their daughter might have been given medically necessary gender-affirming treatment, due to which she is “currently transitioning from male to female”.

The reliefs sought by the parents in the lawsuit include: preventing defendants from rely the opinion issued by Abott and Paxton to investigate parents of transgender children; a temporary order that would stop the enforcement of the opinion; a judgment by the court declaring the opinion issues violates the Texas Administrative Procedure Act; and is unconstitutional.

Has Texas earlier tried to investigate parents of transgender children for sexual abuse?

Texas legislature has seen bills seeking to ban gender-affirming treatment and procedures for teenagers but have failed to be passed.

A bill, with Senate Bill Number 1646, sought to change the definition of child abuse to include gender transitioning or gender reassignment or gender affirming treatments and procedures in teenage children.

As per Williams Institute in University of California, a legislation to ban gender-affirming treatments – to some or all extent – in teenagers has been introduced in more than 21 states including Texas. Arkansas and Tennessee are the only two states where the bill has been passed to ban gender-affirming healthcare to teenagers. The bill is still being considered in a few other states including Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.