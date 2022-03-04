Explained: What is Suspension of Operation pact between govt & Kuki militants, its rules

Senior Congress MP and All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Jairam Ramesh on Thursday accused the BJP of releasing funds to Kuki militant groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Government amid the ongoing Manipur polls.

The Congress leader said that Rs 15,70,32,000 and Rs 92,65,950 were released to the militant groups in two tranches on February 1 and March 1.

“This is a complete violation of the model code of conduct and it’s nothing more than bribery and corruption,” said Ramesh.

He further said these payments have ensured that elections in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in the first phase held on February 28 have not been free, fair, and peaceful. The “bribes” to SoO groups will also influence the elections in Tengnoupal and Chandel districts which will go to polls during the second phase on March 5, he added.

This is how the BJP is buying elections in Manipur, spreading fear and intimidating voters, Ramesh said.

He also said these payments have taken place when over 100,000 state government officials have not received their salary for two months, mid-day meal workers haven’t been paid for 18 months and pensioners are not receiving retirement benefits.

Ramesh’s statement comes days after two umbrella groups under the SoO — Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) — announced their support for BJP candidates contesting elections in the state. They said the decision was taken in line with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on the Kuki insurgency.

Addressing an election rally last month in Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district situated in Manipur, Shah had said the BJP will end the problem of the Kuki insurgency in the state if voted to power for the second time.

Groups under Suspension of Operation pact

Of the nearly 30 Kuki insurgent groups in Manipur, 25 are under tripartite Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the Government of India and the state. Seventeen are under the umbrella group Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and eight under the United People’s Front (UPF). The SoO pact was signed on August 22, 2008 with the primary objective of initiating political dialogue.

Kuki outfits are engaged in talks with the central government and A B Mathur, former special secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is the government interlocutor. After the last rounds of talks with the Centre held in January 2020, the Kuki groups backed down from their demand for a separate Kuki state, and are now asking for a ‘territorial council’.

Terms of Suspension of Operation

While the period of the Suspension of Operation agreement is one year, it can be extended according to the progress of its implementation.

To oversee the effective implementation of the SoO pact, a committee called the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) with representatives from all the signatories was formed.

The terms of the agreement say that security forces including state and central forces should launch any operations, and neither should the UG groups.

The signatories of UPF and KNO shall abide by the Constitutions of India, the laws of the land and the territorial integrity of Manipur. They are prohibited from committing all kinds of atrocities, extortions among other things.

The militant cadres are to be confined in designated camps identified by the Government. Arms are deposited in a safe room under a double locking system. The UGs are given arms only to guard their camps and protect their leaders.

As a rehabilitation package, the UG cadres living in the designated camps are given a monthly stipend of Rs 5000. Financial assistance is also being provided for the maintenance of the designated camps.