Explained: Supreme Court allows bullock cart races in Maharashtra, here is why

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Maharashtra to hold bullock cart races in the state till the pendency of the matter before the constitutional Bench of the apex court. The races will be held in several parts of the state, especially Pune and the western Maharashtra region, where the 400-year-old tradition was prevalent.

What is the SC order?

The SC, while allowing the resumption of bullock cart races, on Thursday observed that the validity of the amended provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the rules framed by Maharashtra, which provided for bullock cart race in the state, would operate during the pendency of the petitions as the entire matter has been referred to a constitution Bench. The Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, had told the SC that the ban on bullock cart races in the state should be lifted as the same is being conducted in the states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

While allowing the bullock races in Maharashtra, the SC said, “One country, one race, we need to have uniformity and there has to be one rule. If the races are going on in other states, why should it not be allowed by Maharashtra.”

In November 2017, the Maharashtra government set up a committee to study the running capacity of various breeds of bulls and bullocks in comparison to horses. In November 2017, the Maharashtra government set up a committee to study the running capacity of various breeds of bulls and bullocks in comparison to horses.

Why was there a ban on the bullock cart races?

Bullock cart races were banned in Maharashtra after the Supreme Court declared that the race as violative of the provisions of the central act in 2014. After the Tamil Nadu government enacted a law to regulate jallikattu (taming of the bull), there was a demand to revive bullock races in Maharashtra.

In April 2017, the Maharashtra assembly had passed a legislation for resumption of bullock cart races across the state. The Bill titled ‘The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill’ was passed unanimously with the support of all parties. It was promulgated by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in July days before leaving office.

The Bill regularised the bullock race, a popular sport in rural Maharashtra which had been banned in 2014 on the ground that it caused pain and suffering to the bullocks. As per the amendment, bullock cart races could be held with the prior permission of the district collector concerned by ensuring that no pain or suffering would be caused to the animal.

In August 2017, the Bombay High Court passed an interim order restraining the Maharashtra government from giving permission for bullock cart races anywhere in the state. In October 2017, the Bombay High Court however refused to vacate its stay restraining the Maharashtra government from granting permission for bullock cart races, observing bulls were not anatomically designed to participate in races and would be subjected to cruelty if used as a performing animal.

Why did the Maharashtra government go to SC?

In November 2017, the Maharashtra government set up a committee to study the running capacity of various breeds of bulls and bullocks in comparison to horses. This was after the Bombay High Court refused to vacate stay on the bullock cart races.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The committee was asked to study physiological and biochemical changes during the running of the bulls, bullocks and horses. A report titled ‘Running ability of bull’ was prepared in two months by the then BJP-Sena government to justify allowing the bullock cart races.

Subsequently, the Maharashtra government challenged the Bombay High Court’s order in the apex court in 2018 and has been following up on the issue. On Thursday, the SC allowed Maharashtra to hold the bullock cart races and the decision was welcomed by all political parties and lovers of the bullock cart races.