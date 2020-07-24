Explained: Study flags lung ultrasound as a pointer to Covid severity

The most commonly observed features were B-lines, a thickened pleural line, and pulmonary consolidation were. The most commonly observed features were B-lines, a thickened pleural line, and pulmonary consolidation were.

Lung ultrasound has been found highly sensitive for detecting abnormalities in patients with Covid-19, Chinese researchers report in the American Journal of Roentgenology, published by the American Roentgen Ray Society.

The most commonly observed features were B-lines, a thickened pleural line, and pulmonary consolidation were. In addition, the researchers said, the results indicate that lung ultrasound findings can be used to reflect both the infection duration and disease severity.

From March 3 to 30, the researchers did lung ultrasound on Covid-19 patients. All 28 patients had positive findings on lung ultrasound. B-lines were present in all patients, and 19 (67.9%) patients had pulmonary consolidation. Thickened pleural lines were observed in 17 patients (60.7%). (Source: American Roentgen Ray Society)

