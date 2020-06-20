Explained: Study connects higher levels of stress hormone to Covid deaths

The observational study covered 535 patients, including 403 Covid cases. The observational study covered 535 patients, including 403 Covid cases.

Covid-19 patients with very high levels of cortisol — a hormone associated with stress — in their blood are more likely to deteriorate quickly and die, researchers have reported in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Cortisol is produced by the body in response to stress, but excessive levels (and low levels) are associated with various conditions. The drug dexamethasone, which recent research has shown to reduce death rates in Covid patients, acts by imitating cortisol and reducing the production of cortisol. In healthy people, cortisol levels are 100-200 nm/L when resting, and nearly zero when we sleep.

The new study was led by Imperial College London. The observational study covered 535 patients, including 403 Covid cases. Cortisol levels in Covid patients were significantly higher (up to 3,241). Among Covid patients, those with a baseline cortisol level of 744 or less survived on average for 36 days. Patients with levels over 744 had an average survival of 15 days.

Over the study period, just under 27 per cent of the Covid group died, compared to just under 7 per cent of the non-Covid group.

(Source: Imperial College London)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd