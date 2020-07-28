Explained: Now, stroke risk found low in hospitalised Covid patients

A new paper published in Stroke, the American Heart Association’s journal, shows a low risk of stroke in patients hospitalised for Covid-19. A new paper published in Stroke, the American Heart Association’s journal, shows a low risk of stroke in patients hospitalised for Covid-19.

A new paper published in Stroke, the American Heart Association’s journal, shows a low risk of stroke in patients hospitalised for Covid-19. These findings come after initial reports had suggested a significant risk of stroke in patients hospitalised with Covid-19. The study was conducted by researchers from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Among the afflicted patients, the majority had existing risk factors, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

To evaluate the risk and incidence of stroke in hospitalised Covid-19 patients, researchers analysed data from 844 Covid-19 patients admitted to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and Pennsylvania Hospital between March and May. The team also analysed the data for cases of intracranial haemorrhage (bleeding in the brain).

Researchers found that 2.4% of patients had an ischemic stroke—the most common type of stroke, typically caused by a blood clot in the brain. Importantly, the majority of these stroke patients had existing risk factors, such as high blood pressure (95%) and a history of diabetes (60%), and traditional stroke mechanisms, such as heart failure.

Additionally, over one-third had a history of a previous stroke.

“While there was initial concern for a high number of strokes related to Covid-19, that has not been borne out. Importantly, while the risk for stroke in Covid-19 patients is low, it’s mostly tied to pre-existing conditions—so physicians who do see stroke in hospitalised Covid-19 patients must understand the virus is not the only factor, and it’s necessary to follow through with normal diagnostic testing,” senior author Brett Cucchiara said in a statement.

“However, there are still many unknowns and we need to continue investigating the linkage between stroke and Covid-19, particularly considering the racial disparities surrounding the disease.”

Researchers say the results suggest that these cerebrovascular events in hospitalised Covid-19 patients are likely tied to existing conditions, and not the sole consequence of the virus. However, other factors could be at play and require continued research.

Source: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

