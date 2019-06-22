Explained: How Sri Lanka’s win has upset the applecart

Sri Lanka upsetting England has not only infused life into the World Cup but also intrigued the top-four race. Had English won the match, they would have joined Australia on top with 10 points and rendered the semifinal equation almost straight-forward.

But as the scenario is, England could still crash out. For the next three matches are against those teams the hosts haven’t beaten in a World Cup in the last 27 years — India, Australia and New Zealand. England might still sneak in, but not before a few anxious moments.

Similarly, Sri Lanka’s victory has given impetus not only to their last-four prospects but also to Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies. Sri Lanka have six points, Bangladesh five, but both West Indies and Pakistan, pegged on three points, have a game in hand.

Of them, Bangladesh have the (relatively) least tough run in games lined up against India (toughest), Pakistan and Afghanistan.

And most of these teams have the opportunity to settle the deal between themselves as most of them are playing each other. That could spice up the next fortnight.