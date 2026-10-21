Mate: How a traditional South American drink became a favourite among footballers

A little-known bitter, caffeinated drink of South American origin, meant to be consumed in a shared group setting, has come into the spotlight after footballer Erling Haaland was snapped with it.

Mate (pronounced mah-teh), also sometimes known as Paraguay tea, has become synonymous with South American footballers and is rapidly gaining a fanbase among their European counterparts. It is made by steeping chopped and dried leaves of the South American yerba mate plant in warm water.

Part of its allure is the vessel in which the drink is consumed, which is traditionally carved from a calabaza gourd. The vessel’s rim is usually made of steel, while the mug features leather and wood imprints. Mate is consumed using a silver straw called bombilla.

Gracias #JulianAlvarez @enzofe17 @gerorulli for introducing this lovely drink 🧉 https://t.co/Tb8UhiPcnE — Erling Haaland (@Erling) October 18, 2026

In his post on X, Haaland was seen holding a calabaza with a bombilla in it.

Origins of mate

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The drink’s origins are widely attributed to the indigenous Guaraní, a group whose origins date back to 500 CE, according to the BBC. Today, people of Guaraní descent live in parts of Paraguay, southern Brazil and Northwest Argentina.

“The drink has deep cultural, social and economic roots,” said Raul Romero of the National Yerba Mate Institute in Argentina, told The New York Times. “It has its origins in aboriginal communities that populated this region of America before the colonisation process. Yerba mate consumption is extremely important to people.”

The Guaraní people used yerba mate leaves as a beverage, a reverential object and a form of currency. They believed that the leaves provided nutrition and helped suppress appetite.

Yerba mate consumption was popularised by the Spanish colonisers (or conquistadors) in the late 1500s-early 1600s. Years later, Jesuit missionaries popularised its cultivation.

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Mate consumption has diversified across Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil. In Argentina, the drink is made of yerba mate leaves naturally aged for two years and contains small twigs. The Uruguay variant also contains aged leaves but fewer twigs to give the drink a stronger flavour.

The drink’s appeal

Despite being caffeine-rich, mate contains less caffeine than coffee and more than black tea. It is known to have vitamins and minerals that help suppress appetite.

“Players who drink mate tend to be better hydrated because they drink more fluids,” Jose Blesa, head of sports science at FC Basel, told The New York Times. “It contains caffeine, which has proven benefits in improving athletic performance by boosting stamina, energy and even mental focus. It also has antioxidants that can help strengthen the immune system by fighting free radicals.”

Its consumption is also a communal affair, with participants in a mate ceremony sharing the drink in a group setting. The ceremony itself enjoys a near-sacred status, wherein the act of pouring and sharing the drink is considered an act of love and dedication. The same person must serve a round of mate to all participants, a custom acknowledged in an Argentinian government website which cited a local saying: “Mate that changes hands is ruined.”

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Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi seen drinking mate after the 2022 WC win. (Instagram) Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi seen drinking mate after the 2022 WC win. (Instagram)

In a 2012 TED Talk titled “El rito de la yerba mate”, yerba mate sommelier Valeria Trapaga describe the drink as an equaliser that brought together people who otherwise occupy distinct social hierarchies: “In the mate circle, we all became equals. […] Before it, we were all equalised, and the differences grew smaller and smaller with every round poured.”

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Mate occupies a special status in Argentina, and the Argentinian government in 2013 declared it the “national infusion”. Lionel Messi and his team transported 240 kg of the leaves to Qatar during their World Cup-winning campaign in 2022. But the team’s choice of leaves proved controversial — they were Uruguayan leaves processed in Brazil. While the Argentina players laughed off the controversy, Argentine brand Cachamai became the team’s official sponsor in the 2024 Copa America.

Mate’s influence is no longer confined to South America. French players Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba have posted themselves drinking the tea on their social media. English player Eric Dier joked about how players from Europe were pretending to be South American by drinking mate, while acknowledging that he himself was a fan.

“Quite a lot of the players have started drinking it,” Dier said in 2018. “We have a lot of Argentinians, so I started drinking it with them. Now the English players are trying to pretend to be South Americans. I am a bit addicted to it.”