Why the 200m was dropped from World Indoor Championships in 2004

The event got predictable because the relatively 'shallow radius' and being higher up on the banks resulted in an athlete 'running downhill' at the end of the bend

Written by: Nihal Koshie
5 min readMar 21, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Indoor stadiumThe Kalinga Indoor Stadium, the first of its kind in the country, was completed in March 2024.
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On Thursday, World Athletics allotted the 2028 World Indoor Championships to Bhubaneswar. The Kalinga Indoor Stadium, the first of its kind in the country, was completed in March 2024. The 1st National Indoor Athletics Championships will take place on March 24-25. Here are the key differences between indoor and outdoor track and field.

The season
The Indoor Tour is more packed than the outdoor season, usually held in January and February with shorter one-to-three day duration competitions . There are four categories of events — Challenger, Bronze, Silver and Gold. The World Athletics Indoor Championships begins in Torun in Poland on Friday. The Berlin ISTAF Indoor, a one-day meet, is the oldest track and field competition in the world with the first edition held in 1921. A one-day pole-vault competition called the Mondo Classic is hosted in Uppsala, the home town of world record holder Mondo Duplantis.

The events
Commonality between indoor and outdoor events are limited. The 100 metres, the blue ribbon event, is not part of indoor competitions because the straight track in the middle of the stadium is 60 metres. The oval track is just 200 metres in indoor events instead of 400 metres in outdoor events. The track events at the World Championships also include the 1,000 metres and the 3,000 metres, not typical outdoor events, and excludes in 200 metres. High jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put and pole vault are in the schedule.

Indoor Stadium

Banked bends
The indoor 200 metres was dropped after the 2004 world championships in Budapest. World Athletics held that the 200 metres had become ‘unfair’ and ‘predictable’.
On the tighter bends, a result of the smaller radius of the 200 metre track, athletes struggled to stay in their respective lanes when they hit top speed. On the banked curves (an incline angle of 10 degrees), athletes in outermost lane 6, had the biggest advantage.

James Hillier, the Athletics Director of the Reliance Foundation, who worked closely with the Odisha department of sports for establishing the Kalinga Indoor Stadium, says lane 6 is the fastest because of the relatively ‘shallow radius’ and being higher up on the banks results in an athlete ‘running downhill’ at the end of the bend.

“Unlike outdoor athletics where lane four, five, six (total of eight or nine lanes) would be considered the most favorable lanes, in indoor athletics, lane six is the most favorable lane. It’s very hard to run fast in lane one and two. The 200 meters is not an international event, because effectively the only two athletes that could be competitive were in five and six. The radius is more shallow and also you use the bank, off the bend, to effectively run downhill. So you gain momentum as you come off the bend,” Hillier told The Indian Express.

Less space
As per rules of World Athletics, the width of a lane of an outdoor track is 1.22 metres while an indoor lane can be between 0.90 metres and 1.10 metres. The track at the Kalinga Indoor Stadium is one-metre. Runners have less space on an indoor track. For example, in the indoor 400 metres race, athletes stay in their lanes till the breakline at the end of the second curve and then move towards the inside lane.

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Since the lanes are narrower, jostling and fighting for places are commonplace after the breakline. “Some of the taller rhythmic athletes would struggle indoors because your rhythm is constantly getting broken with the bends and in middle distance races you’re getting jostled a bit more than you would in the outdoors. It can suit the smaller athletes as a general concept,” Hillier said.

No wind
Since an indoor stadium is a closed arena, the wind is not a factor, unlike outdoor events where athletes experience headwind as well as tailwind. Manikanta Hoblidhar, one of India’s fastest sprinters, said the ‘neutral’ conditions was a new experience for him. He listed takeaways from training at the Reliance High Performance Centre at the Kalinga Indoor Stadium.

“In outdoor events, the tailwind helps us and the headwind slows us down. In indoor, wind is not a factor. But the Mondo track is much faster,” Hoblidhar said.

In the shorter 60 metre sprint, Hoblidhar said the athlete with the best start/reaction time tends to win the race 90 percent of the time.
Basically, the 60m suits shorter athletes who get up to speed quicker, ‘the good accelerators’ as Hillier calls them.

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Long jumper Ancy Sojan also struggled for hang time. “There is no wind indoors. Tailwind supports outdoors. I felt I was going up (in the air) but coming down very fast and not going forward. Maybe my runway speed was less,” Ancy, a bronze medallist at the Asian Indoor Championships, said.

Harder, faster
The ‘speed’ which sprinters like Hoblidhar experience is down to the prefabricated Mondo track, Hillier said. “So they roll it out and then sort of glue it to a concrete floor. It’s quite thin, something like nine mill (millimetres).So it’s pretty hard. So the harder the surface, the faster the track is. Works certainly for the sprinters, but the endurance guys may want something a little bit softer.”

Nihal Koshie
Nihal Koshie

Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida. Professional Background Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express. Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers. Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features. Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025) Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams." Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats Podcast Presence He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events. Experience: 24+ years Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010) Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010 Social Media X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More

 

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