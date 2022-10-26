Why is it raining so much in Australia and how has it affected tournament favourites at World T20?

Afghanistan got their first points of the tournament when their game against New Zealand in Melbourne on Wednesday was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of evening showers. Earlier in the day, at the MCG, England lost to Ireland by five runs after the Duckworth Lewis method was used. On Monday, Zimbabwe and South Africa split points because the match in Hobart was abandoned because of rain.

How has rain decided games at this World Cup?

A shower brought a premature end to the England versus Ireland game. Ireland was bowled out for 157 in 19.2 overs after being put in to bat at the MCG. England was reduced to 86 for 5 in 13.1 overs but a mini recovery took them to 105 for five in 14.3 overs with Moeen Ali, 24 off 12, leading the fightback. However, the skies opened and England was eventually deemed to be five runs behind on the Duckworth-Lewis par score.

On Monday, after a rain delay, the game between South Africa and Zimbabwe began with all 20 overs intact. But immediately after the toss, it started pouring and play was held up for two hours. The match was reduced to a nine-a-side contest when the covers came off.

Zimbabwe finished at 79 for 5 in their allotted overs. Quinton de Kock had made 23 runs in the first over before a short rain-forced break. When play resumed the target was set at 64 from seven overs. de Kock (47 not out of 18) maintained the high tempo but with fielders slipping because of the drizzle, the game didn’t continue for too long and the match was abandoned.

Why is it raining so much in Australia?

Earlier this year, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology had predicted heavier than average rains at the beginning of the summer Down Under because of La Nina — cooling of the sea surface temperatures in the eastern equatorial region of the central Pacific Ocean.

While summer is yet to arrive, the effects of the rare weather phenomenon are already visible. Melbourne’s average October rainfall is around 65mm. So far, the city has received 120mm this year.

Have teams suffered rain-forced heartbreaks at earlier ICC events?

South Africa needed 22 runs for 13 deliveries from rain-halted play during their semifinal of the 1992 World Cup against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. According to the new rain rule introduced for the tournament, the team batting second would have their target reduced by the least productive over of the fielding team when they batted first – in this case, two maiden overs by South Africa’s Meyrick Pringle were considered. With two overs lost because of rain, South Africa still needed 22 runs from one delivery.

In this edition, a reserve day has been added for the knockout fixtures but Super 12 games don’t have this provision.

How has rain affected tournament favourites?

England and South Africa were among the favourites but both teams have to catch up now. England are third in Group 1 with two points from two games after the victory against Afghanistan and the loss to Ireland. New Zealand tops the group with three points and Sri Lanka are second with two points, but ahead of England because of a superior net run rate.

In Group 2, South Africa are third with one point from one game. India are second with 2 points from 1 game and Bangladesh top the group because of better net run rate though they have the same number of points as India.

The top 2 teams from each group progress to the semifinals.

Does one result matter in the Super 12?

Last year at the T20 World Cup in UAE, South Africa lost their opener against Australia but went on to win their remaining four fixtures. But despite four wins in five matches, the Proteas missed out on a semi-final spot to Australia because of a better run rate.