Hockey World Cup begins today in Odisha: Why is the sport played on blue turf?

Odisha is set to host the FIH Hockey World Cup from January 13 to January 29. The 15th edition of the tournament will be held in Bhubaneshwar’s Kalinga Stadium and Rourkela’s brand-new Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. Odisha has spent over ₹ 1000 crore for developing the stadiums and beautifying the cities for the marquee event.

Odisha has come a long way in creating world-class sports infrastructure. Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will be another feather in the cap. Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha, the state is turning into the preferred sporting destination of the world. pic.twitter.com/qM6Ixl6QlV — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 5, 2023

The 16-team tournament will be played on the distinctive blue turf. First introduced in the 2012 London Olympics, the blue turf has since become the standard playing surface at the highest levels of hockey. Notably, the sport has a long history of experimenting with playing surfaces, with the surfaces having an enduring impact on the game itself.

Adding a “wow” factor to hockey

In 2012, the blue turf was introduced alongside a fluorescent yellow ball for the London Olympics. The purpose of this move was to stir up fan interest by providing field hockey with one of the most unique playing surfaces in sports. Reportedly inspired by the iconic Boise State Football field in Idaho, USA, the move drew polarising responses when first introduced, intriguing newer viewers while annoying hardcore fans.

However, the blue playing surface today is appreciated by players and fans alike. “It’s got more of a ‘wow’ factor,” English defender Harry Weir told Daily Express in 2016.

Making hockey more broadcast-friendly

There is also a more functional reason behind the move. Hockey is an extremely fast game played with a relatively small ball (approximately the same size as a cricket ball). The blue surface provides outstanding contrast against the yellow ball. This not only helps players spot and control the ball better, but is also a boon for broadcasters. As the ball whizzes around the field, the contrast between the deep blue of the field and the yellow of the ball makes the game easier to follow, when compared with the traditional green surface and white ball.

This is especially important as hockey has struggled to develop dedicated viewership and fandom. While the Olympics and mega-events might garner decent viewership, the sport has struggled to compete with the likes of football and cricket. One theory regarding hockey’s struggles has been the game not being as “TV-friendly.” Innovations such as changing the colour of the pitch and using a yellow ball are aimed at fixing this.

Prior to the London Games, Kelly Fairweather, CEO of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), said about the blue pitch: “We’re keen to innovate in the presentation of hockey to ensure, among other things, that spectators either in the stadium or on television get a good view of the exciting field action.”

A very wet playing surface

Along with its blue colour, another defining feature of modern hockey turfs is their soaking-wet nature. As balls zap around the field and players drag their sticks, viewers will notice large globs of water springing out of the surface. This is because of the artificial turf used.

Rupinder Pal Singh’s drag flick releases a lot of water as his stick brushes the turf. (File) Rupinder Pal Singh’s drag flick releases a lot of water as his stick brushes the turf. (File)

Since the 1970s, hockey has been played on artificial astroturf. However, there can be different kinds of astroturf pitches, with sand-topped and water-topped being two popular options. According to McCardle Sport Tec, a leading hockey pitch manufacturer, “The top surface specification for hockey is a water-based hockey pitch, as the presence of water reduces friction and improves the speed and consistency of the ball roll, allowing for smooth, fast play… the water also provides shock absorption to put less strain on the players’ joints.”

Most top-level stadiums have automated sprinkler systems that ensure the field is watered evenly.

Artificial pitches and the decline of Indian hockey

The Indian hockey team was arguably the most dominant team in all of sports for a long time. From 1928 to 1964, the team won seven Olympic gold medals and one silver medal. However, since then, the returns have been waning. One reason popularly cited for the decline of Indian hockey is the introduction of artificial turf.

As astroturf replaced grass as the playing surface of choice for top-level hockey, the Indian team’s traditional strengths, dexterous stickwork and close control, were mitigated. Instead, astroturf allowed for a faster-paced game that valued strength, stamina and speed over other things. Furthermore, for a long time, India did not have the infrastructure and equipment to develop players for the modern game.

However, things are changing. As Odisha gears to host its second FIH World Cup, the state-of-art infrastructure here has started what some have called a “hockey revolution.” Hopefully, this will be reflected in on-field performance and the men in blue will create some memorable moments on the blue turf.