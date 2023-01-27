Why does Ukraine want Djokovic’s father banned?

Novak Djokovic’s father has gotten into yet another controversy in the Australian Open. On Thursday (January 26), a video emerged where the 62-year old Srdjan Djokovic was seen posing with demonstrators outside the Rod Laver Arena who were holding Russian flags and voicing their support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His actions were met with strong criticism and outrage. “He should be stripped of his accreditation.” Ukrainian ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, told AFP.

In a statement earlier today, Srdjan Djokovic stopped short of an apology, saying that he was in Melbourne “to support my son only,” and “had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption.” He added that he will not be attending Novak’s semi-final against US upstart Tommy Paul.

What the video shows

The video at the centre of this controversy was posted on YouTube by a known Russian Putin supporter, Simeon Boikov, reported CNN. In it, Srdjan Djokovic was seen posing with a fan wearing a “Z” symbol t-shirt and brandishing a Russian flag with Putin’s face prominently on it. He also appears to be saying “zivjeli Russiyani” or “long live Russian citizens” before he leaves, reported The Guardian. The video was captioned: “Novak Djokovic’s father makes bold political statement.”

The latin letter “Z” is a pro-war Russian symbol, seen on many of Russia’s tanks and other vehicles during its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. It has become a sign of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been consequently banned by multiple countries.

The man Djokovic appears with also sports the logo of the Russian motorbike gang the Night Wolves on his t-shirt, The Guardian reported. He starts his video message by offering a greeting to the gang’s international president, Alexander Zaldostanov, considered a close friend of Putin and hit with European sanctions last year. The Night Wolves have been long associated with Kremlin, and have allegedly also acted as paramilitary forces for Putin, with members engaged in fighting in Crimea and Donbas.

The reactions to the video

As expected, the video was construed as signifying Srdjan Djokovic’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing widespread condemnation from within and without the tennis fraternity.

Retired Ukrainian tennis star, Alexandr Dolgopolov tweeted, calling Djokovic’s actions “absolutely disgusting” and clamouring for his ban from tennis for “supporting a genocidal regime.”

Absolutely disgusting 🤮

Politics should be kept out of sports they said. These people have absolutely no business in being on tennis tournaments, including @DjokerNole father, if they openly praise a genocidal regime👎🏻Z🇷🇺❌@atptour @AustralianOpen https://t.co/qq44uO7qFO — Alex Dolgopolov (@TheDolgo) January 26, 2023

The Ukrainian ambassador to Russia also chimed in, calling Srdjan Djokovic’s actions a “disgrace.”

In the aftermath, Tennis Australia warned its players and their entourages about interacting with members of the public chanting inappropriate slogans or holding up offensive flags or symbols.

“Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt,” an Australian Open spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.

Not the first controversy surrounding the Russian flag at the Australian Open

Notably, this is not the first instance of Russian supporters publicly brandishing flags and sloganeering during the Australian Open. During a first-round match between Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl and Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, spectators showed up with Russian flags and made incendiary remarks on Ukraine. This prompted Tennis Australia to ban Russian flags along with select other symbols associated with Russia and its invasion to Ukraine.

A prohibited items list at the Australian Open, including the flags of Russia and Belarus. (Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters) A prohibited items list at the Australian Open, including the flags of Russia and Belarus. (Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters)

In fact, yesterday’s mass gathering of Russian supporters where Srjdan Djokovic was pictured came on the back of this ban. The pro-Putin demonstrators put up a show of strength as Djokovic took on Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final.

“The Russian empire has had its flag banned. Well, guess what, Tennis Australia? Good luck when the empire strikes back,” said Simeon Boikov on his channel Australian Cossack, before the game.

Later, on Wednesday, four men were evicted from Melbourne Park by Victoria police after chanting pro-Russian and pro-Vladimir Putin slogans on the steps of Rod Laver Arena while brandishing numerous Russian flags, including one with the face of Putin on it.

Not Srjdan Djokovic’s first tryst with controversy in the Australian Open

This is also not Srdjan Djokovic’s first tryst with controversy in the Australian Open. After Novak’s vaccination fiasco last year, his father was one of his most outspoken supporters. After Novak was detained and then asked to leave Australia for faking his vaccination status, his father came out in support, even comparing his son to Jesus.

“Jesus was crucified on the cross, and everything was done to him, but he is alive among us even now. Now Novak is being crucified, they are doing everything to him,” Srdjan had said in 2022.