Who is Julian Alvarez: Messi fanboy who has set the Fifa World Cup on fire

Julian Alvarez idolises Leo Messi. A picture from a decade ago shows pre-teen Alvarez smiling from ear to ear as he posed with his idol. Last night (December 13), he scored in the semi-final of the World Cup from a magical Messi assist, one of two goals he netted against Croatia.

Julian Alvarez has come a long way, from idolising Messi in his childhood to actually sharing the pitch with the great man. We take a brief look at who Julian Alvarez is and his footballing journey.

A football crazy kid from Calchin

Alvarez was born to working class parents in Calchin, a small town around 350 km from Messi’s birthplace of Rosario. Like everywhere else in Argentina, football is an integral part of the cultural fabric in Calchin and the Albiceleste hold an exalted status. Young Julian too was obsessed with the game, with an oversized Argentina jersey among his most prized possessions.

10 years ago: asking Leo Messi for a pic as big fan, dreaming of World Cup one day… Tonight: Julián Álvarez from Calchín scores in World Cup semifinal. 🕷️🇦🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/DhwozBijJu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2022

He also happened to be quite good, showing flashes of talent as early as 11 years old, when he trialled for Spanish giants Real Madrid. Only his tender age kept him back in Argentina, with new Spanish FA laws making it harder for clubs to sign pre-teens from foreign countries.

Julian’s footballing education would continue domestically, toughening him up for challenges ahead.

A young phenom in one of the roughest football leagues

Argentina’s Primera Division is one of the most gruelling footballing leagues in the world. Games often devolve into gladiatorial contests, with flying tackles and wild brawls a common sight. For forwards like Julian Alvarez, beyond technique and attacking talent, Argentinian football necessitates resilience and the willingness to put one’s body on the line.

At the age of 16, young Julian was recruited by River Plate, one of the biggest clubs in South America, and one of the “big two” of Argentinian football. It was a perfect setting for Alvarez to showcase his talent while developing the toughness that playing in the Primera Division requires.

In his time with River Plate, Alvarez won the Copa Libertadores, Copa Argentina, and Primera Division, among other trophies. He was a young phenom in the league, becoming the Primera Division’s top scorer in 2021 with 20 goals in 35 games. For his exploits, he was named the South American Footballer of the Year. Alvarez’s performances also got him a call up to the Argentina squad for a victorious Copa America campaign in 2021.

Before the 2022-2023 season, Manchester City decided to draft Julian Alvarez, paying River Plate a paltry transfer fee of £14.1 million. With the blockbuster transfer of Erling Haaland to Man City on top of everyone’s minds, Alvarez had so far gone under the radar of many fans.

Style of play

Julian Alvarez is a versatile forward, capable of playing anywhere on the frontline. He is direct when he needs to be, lightning quick, with graceful control with his right foot, often converting awkward chances. He is a good link-up player, with the technique and vision to play quick passes and one touch football. Playing against rough South American tacklers, his dribbling and ability to maneuver in tight spaces is sublime.

Alvarez is also a very hardworking player, running around off the ball and capable of leading a strong press. All these attributes make him the perfect forward for the modern game. His performances for Argentina have highlighted his raw potential as well as mindset to compete at the highest level.

A star is born

The World Cup is the biggest stage in football, grabbing the attention of even the most casual football watcher. Performances on the big stage have gone on to define careers of many footballers and announced the arrival of transcendental stars of the game. From Mesut Ozil’s ascension in 2010 to all the way back in 1958, when Pele announced himself to the world, the World Cup has a storied history of creating stars.

Julian Alvarez’s performance in Qatar has led to a meteoric rise in his footballing stock. Starting the tournament on the bench, Alvarez came into Argentina’s starting 11 after tepid performances in their first two games. A defeat in the first game and a cagey victory in the second brought Argentina’s campaign to a stuttering start. Yet Alvarez, who came into both the games as a substitute, was lively and caused the opponents problems with his running and risk-taking attacking play.

Seeing his impact on the games, coach Scaloni gave Julian Alvarez a start in Argentina’s third match, changing both Alvarez’s life and the fortunes of Argentina for the better. In a convincing defeat of Poland, Julian Alvarez scored a goal with a perfectly placed one touch finish and caused Poland constant problems. He would pick up that form in the knockouts, scoring three more goals on the road to the finals.

Alvarez’s performance last night was particularly notable. He played a part in each of Argentina’s goals, winning a penalty (which Messi converted), carrying the ball from his own half to score his first goal, and making a canny off ball run for his second. His directness and instincts in the opponent’s box were eye-catching.

Regardless of what happens on Sunday, the Fifa World Cup 2022 has been career-making for Julian Alvarez.