Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe vying for Golden Boot, Golden Ball. What are Fifa World Cup awards?

Besides the Jules Rimet Trophy to the champions, the Fifa World Cup finale in Qatar on Sunday (December 18) will see a host of individual awards being given to players. As their teams look to win a third World Cup trophy, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and French powerhouse Kylian Mbappe will battle it out for two of these — Golden Boot and Golden Ball. So, what are these awards? How are they decided? A primer:

Golden Boot

The most straightforward of the awards, Golden Boot is given to the player who scores the highest number of goals in the tournament. If there is a tie between multiple players, the criteria used to break the tie are these in the order: Most assists, fewest minutes played.

Messi and Mbappe have scored five goals each but the Argentine is leading on the assist count; three to the Frenchman’s two. However, Messi has played 570 minutes, more than Mbappe’s 477.

Two other players set to play in the final are also in the running for the top-scorer award. Argentina’s Julian Alvarez and France’s Olivier Giroud have netted four times each.

There is also a distant possibility of a Croatian or Moroccan player challenging these four for the Golden Boot. Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric and Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri have two goals as of now and if either one of them scores a hat-trick in the third-place playoff between the two teams, he can also enter the reckoning for the award.

Golden Boot was first given in the 1982 World Cup in Spain when Italy’s Paolo Rossi won it with six goals. It was called Golden Shoe back then. In 2010, the award was rechristened Golden Boot.

Since Golden Boot was introduced, the player to have won it by scoring the most goals is Brazil’s Ronaldo, who scored 8 goals in the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan. France’s Just Fontaine, however, holds the record for the most number of goals in a single edition of the World Cup, 13 in Sweden 1958.

Golden Ball

Golden Ball, given to the best player in the tournament, involves a subjective selection process. Fifa’s technical study group shortlists a few players and the winner is selected based on votes by representatives from various media organisations around the world.

Besides Messi and Mbappe, the other players in with a chance to win Golden Ball are Antoine Griezmann, the engine that keeps France going, and Luka Modric, Croatia’s talismanic captain, who had won the prize in 2018 despite his team failing in the final against France.

Like Golden Boot, Golden Ball was also introduced in the 1982 World Cup. Rossi won it and remains the only player to win both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball in the same edition. Messi is in line to emulate him and also become the first player to win two Golden Ball awards. He was adjudged as the best player in the 2014 World Cup too.

Curiously, in each of the last six editions of the World Cup, Golden Ball was won by a player not from the champion team. In fact, Rossi, Maradona (1986) and Romario (1994) are the only three players to have won both the trophy and Golden Ball.

Silver Ball and Bronze Ball are given to the players who come second and third respectively in the poll.

Golden Glove

Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper of the World Cup was first given in the USA 1994 edition. It was instituted as Lev Yashin Award, in honour of the former Soviet Union goalkeeper and later, in 2010, rechristened Golden Glove.

Though it is also subjective like Golden Ball, the goalkeeper award is not through voting but by deliberations of the Fifa technical study group. In case of close competition between multiple goalkeepers, usually, the ones who progressed farthest in the tournament are given preference. Most saves and most minutes played are used as further tie-breakers.

One of Argentina’s Emi Martinez, France’s Hugo Lloris, Croatia’s Dominik Livakovic and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou is likely to win the prize for the best goalkeeper in Qatar.

Germany’s Oliver Kahn is the only player to have won the double of Golden Glove and Golden Ball, in the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan.

Other awards

Young Player Award, Fair Play Trophy and Most Entertaining Team are some of the other prizes up for grabs. The young player award is given to the best under-21 footballer on show. Mbappe, at 19, won it in Russia 2018 and if he wins Golden Ball in Qatar, he will complete a unique double, signifying his rise from a prodigy to one of the best, if not the best, in the world.

Brazil have won the Fair Play Trophy the most times (4), since its inception in 1970.