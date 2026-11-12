Total Chess, explained: Inside the made-for-TV tournament reimagining the sport

Chess has never been a particularly television-friendly sport. Over the years, organisers and officials have tried to introduce elements such as live screens and commentary to bridge the gap with the viewer.

The latest attempt, however, is a reimagining of chess competitions themselves. Meet Total Chess — a plan for a “complete” new world championship in the sport. An ongoing pilot event in Hungary’s capital of Budapest is laying the grounds for the new format, trying to turn it into a made-for-TV product.

So how does Total Chess differ from usual competitions? Will playing in it be more difficult? What will a tournament look like? We explain:

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What is Total Chess? How is it different?

Simply put, the Total Chess World Championship Tour that starts next year will have four events around the year in different cities, with the first three events having 24 players each and the finale having four players fighting it out to become the FIDE World Combined Champion. The idea is to crown the most complete chess player in the world.

Chess currently has three formats — classical, rapid and blitz. And each has its own world championship: the Classical World Championship (the most prestigious, and chess’s equivalent of Test cricket), the Rapid World Championship (comparable to ODIs) and the World Blitz Championship (closest to T20s, with players starting with 10 minutes or less on the clock).

But at Total Chess, players will have to be good at all three formats. To be clear, the event will involve a modified version of classical, called fast classical.

Also Read | Chess tries a faster classical, and Vaishali pays for it in Budapest

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As Hungarian chess legend Peter Leko told The Indian Express: “I’ve been in the chess world for 35 years at the highest level. I used to think I have seen enough and I know what’s happening. And then suddenly there’s this Total Chess World Championship and suddenly everything is new! I don’t know what to expect.”

What will a Total Chess tournament look like?

Each tournament leg will have a group stage where the 24 players are divided in four groups of six each. Each player faces the other member of the group twice in fast classic. Over the five days, they play two fast classic games a day. What’s also interesting is that each leg of Total Chess will start with a pre-tournament nine-round blitz event that will help determine rankings in a group in case of tiebreaks.

India’s Vaishali Rameshbabu at the event. (Total Chess/ Michal Walusza) India’s Vaishali Rameshbabu at the event. (Total Chess/ Michal Walusza)

Which players are playing in the Total Chess pilot event?

There are 24 players in the pilot event including five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen. From India, there are three players in action: Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali and Arjun Erigaisi.

What’s fast classic chess?

At the Total Chess pilot in Budapest and for the four events of the tour next year, players will play a format called fast classic instead of classical chess.

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This is simply an accelerated form of classical chess, with players starting a game with 45 minutes on their clock and getting a bonus increment of 30 seconds each time they make a move. In classical chess, players usually start a game with 90 to 120 minutes on the clock, with increments for each move made.

Will playing in the Total Chess events be more difficult?

Yes. Playing two fast classic games a day for five days straight will be physically and mentally taxing, says Leko. While players do play multiple games a day at rapid and blitz tournaments, those don’t count in standard ratings.

But at Total Chess, not only are players entering the unknown with a time control most of them haven’t played before, they are also under pressure to do well to preserve their standard rating. This is something that most players are protective about.

“It plays with your mind, it’s not just an incredible show event but the rating is also on the line. Because every game, every move, everything matters. The biggest trick that normally allows you to play many rapid or blitz games in a day is that it does not count for (classical) rating. So you take it lighter. If you’re not so well prepared for an opponent, that’s okay. When rating points are on the line, you realise that these fast classical games are equally important as any classical game for which you prepare for so many hours,” says Leko, who is also the coach and mentor of Vincent Keymer, who’s playing in the Total Chess Pilot event.

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So how do you prepare for the two fast classic games each day?

Leko explains that the name of the game at the Total Chess events will be energy conservation.

“If you prepare for the first game too much, then you might lack energy to play the second game. If you are already thinking about the second game before playing the first game, that’s also super dangerous. I think the players’ strategy will be to conserve energy. I believe that none of the players will really be preparing for both games in a day because that would be suicidal.”

(The writer is in Budapest at the invitation of Total Chess)