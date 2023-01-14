The U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup is here: 3 things you should know about it

The inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa from January 14 to 29. A tournament that will showcase the best young talent in women’s cricket around the world, the World Cup is a major milestone for the women’s game. As the men’s U19 tournament has shown time and again, such an event prepares future stars and showcases their skills, providing much needed exposure at a young age.

Over the past decade, the rise of women’s cricket has been nothing short of meteoric.

The Indian Express lists three things that you should keep in mind while watching this historic tournament.

Capitalising on the success of T20s

So far, there have been 14 editions of the men’s U19 World Cup since 1988, with many of today’s best players making a mark in the tournament. However, unlike the men’s tournament which is a 50-over affair, the women will play T20 games instead. This is to catch the global success of T20s as well as advertisers’ affinity to more compact but power-packed games.

In fact, the “women’s cricket revolution” in many ways has come alongside T20s. Shorter games have not only been easier – more financially viable – for administrators to host, they have also drawn greater interest due to the intensity of such games. As India’s recent series against Australia showed, women’s T20s today are a highly valuable product which, if marketed correctly, can fill up stadiums and draw fantastic viewership.

16 teams include both traditional powers and emerging cricketing countries

While teams like Australia, England, New Zealand and India are expected to dominate, the tournament also has many teams that would generally not get a chance in the much smaller Women’s World Cups. Teams such as the USA, Rwanda and Indonesia will get a rare opportunity to play cricket at such a high level, either in men’s or women’s games.

This is great news for the game of cricket which has struggled to expand beyond its traditional centres in the erstwhile British empire. Hopefully the women’s game will facilitate the game’s international growth unlike what men’s cricket today seems to be doing.

Advertisement

Notably, there are precedents for such kind of development in other sports. For instance, in football, while the US men’s team is average, the country has fielded some of the best women’s teams ever with soccer being popular among girls in the country. Over time, it has been the women’s team that has grown football in the USA.

Some established players will also be seen

While most countries do not send prodigies who have already debuted for the senior team to U19 tournaments, this World Cup will be a pleasant exception. From India, players like Shafali Verma (captain) and Richa Ghosh will headline the tournament. Both are crucial members of the senior team and arguably the future of Indian batting with their hitting ability.

While the inclusions of Verma and Ghosh were criticised by some as “unnecessary,” given their already established international pedigree, others have welcomed the move. It will add star-power to the novel tournament and give India a very good chance at success. Notably, New Zealand has also selected some players previously capped for the senior team, whereas Australia and England have gone with fresh faces.