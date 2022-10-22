T20 World Cup: Could playing Steve Smith have helped Australia?

Australia’s former captain Steve Smith did not find a place in the playing XI on Saturday as his team took on New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup’s Super 12 stage opener on Saturday. However, as the Kiwis defeated Australia by 89 runs to register their first-ever win on Australian soil since 2011, social media was abuzz, debating the wisdom of dropping ‘Mr Fix-it’ Smith.

Why Steve Smith was dropped

Smith, a proven performer in the ODI and Test formats, has looked vulnerable for a while now. His strength is knocking the ball around into gaps and finding the odd boundary when the others around him can clear the rope almost at will. However, his recent annual strike rates in T20Is have been 97.18 in 2021 (4 innings) and 120.51 in 2022 thus far (9 innings), much lower than the norm for the rest of the Australian batting order.

In his recent outings, Smith has started slow, and struggled to make up for it as his innings progressed.

With T20 predominantly becoming a game of big hitters, most teams don’t prefer multiple players suited for a seat-anchor role. With David Warner and Aaron Finch starting Australian innings, both of whom like to see off a few balls before going ballistic, adding Smith in the line-up can end up as a liability for the team in case of a big opening partnership, something we have seen in the past 2-3 years – Smith doesn’t get to bat if openers go big; and is sacrificed for the likes of Glen Maxwell and Mitchel Marsh.

Also, the rise of power hitter Tim David has put Smith’s spot more in danger.

Why he should have been played

As a quality batsman, Smith can ensure stability in the middle order when early wickets fall.

Also, in a tournament as big was the World Cup, Smith’s vast experience as a batsman and former captain can help the team.

Advertisement

In fact, Smith can perform the same role New Zealand and India are banking on Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli to do.

What Smith himself has said

Earlier in October, Smith had talked of his role in the team, saying he still had plenty to offer with his batting style of working the ball around on big Australian grounds and running hard between the wickets. He added that his own mindset had also become more aggressive from the time he was essaying a primarily recovery role in case of a top-order collapse.

“Just having that more attacking mindset rather than when I was playing that kind of (recovery) role, I was probably in a more defensive frame of mind and almost trying to bat through without taking the game on as much,” Smith said in Brisbane.

Advertisement

“But just having the license to go out and just play the way I want to play, and the situation that’s in front of me, I think that’s the way I play best.”

Smith also admitted that he lacked the power game some of his team-mates possessed.

“For me, I’m not as strong and powerful as some of the other guys. But some wickets entail just good smarts and punching the ball and timing the ball really well, particularly in Australia with big grounds, running hard between the wickets, that kind of thing,” Smith said.