scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

5 magical moments in the career of Serena Williams

Serena Williams' career has been so astonishing that it could fuel umpteen movies. Here are a few of the most magical moments.

Serena Williams motions a heart to fans after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic during the third round of the US Open, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP/PTI Photo)

Serena Williams’ career has been so astonishing that it could fuel umpteen movies. Here are a few of the most magical moments.

1999 – First Grand Slam title

When Venus Williams burst on the scene in 1994, her father Richard was boldly predicting that his younger daughter Serena would be even better. At the U.S. Open in 1999 she showed why.

Venus was third seed and had reached the 1997 final at Flushing Meadows, while Serena was seeded seven.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

It was 17-year-old Serena who stole the spotlight though as she claimed the first of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles with an extraordinary run. Her path to the final featured wins over a young Kim Clijsters and Grand Slam winners Conchita Martinez, Monica Seles and defending champion Lindsay Davenport.

She then faced top seed Martina Hingis in the final. Hingis, 18, was the favourite but Serena’s firepower proved too much as Williams won 6-3 7-6(4) to become the first black American since Arthur Ashe in 1975 to win a singles major and the first black American woman since Althea Gibson in 1958.

As Williams celebrated with a look of disbelief on her face her father pulled out a tiny camera and recorded the moment for a family album that would soon be overflowing.

Also read |Serena Williams redefined greatness. For that, she stands alone. Fiercely alone

2003 – Completing the first Serena Slam 

Advertisement

After her 1999 U.S. Open triumph, Serena had to bow to older sibling for a while as Venus racked up two Wimbledon and two U.S. Open titles in 2000 and 2001 to lead their sibling rivalry.

But Serena caught fire in 2002. She beat Venus in the French Open final, the Wimbledon final and the U.S. Open final – then at the start of 2003 got the better of Venus again to win her maiden Australian Open crown to hold all four majors at once – the so-called ‘Serena Slam’.

Her celebrations were muted considering the enormity of her achievement, a mark of the respect she had for Venus, without whom Serena says her career would have been impossible.

Advertisement

“She pushed me to be the very best I could be,” she later said in her book ‘My Life – Queen of the Court.’

2012 – Olympic singles gold

Serena already had two Olympic gold medals in her locker having partnered Venus to victory in Sydney and Beijing but a singles gold had eluded her.

She returned to London for the 2012 Games fresh from a fifth Wimbledon title, and with the tournament being played on the All England Club lawns she was the overwhelming favourite.

The American was on a mission. She only dropped 16 games in her run to gold, beating Maria Sharapova 6-0 6-1 in the final. It completed her career collection of the ‘big five’ titles – the four slams and the Olympics singles.

She also won doubles gold again with Venus, matching her sister’s feat at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Advertisement
Also read |Serena Williams’ childhood coach Rick Macci traces her journey from nine-years old to World No.1

2007 – Comeback win at Australian Open

Serena’s ability to come back from adversity has been a theme throughout her career and her eighth Grand Slam title illustrated it perfectly.

Advertisement

She played only a handful of matches in 2006 as a persistent knee injury worsened, dropping her out of the top 100.

She arrived in Melbourne for the Australian Open ranked 81 and with questions remaining over her fitness. But she made a mockery of those who wrote off her chances, powering through the draw to the final where she beat top seed Sharapova for the loss of three games.

Advertisement

“I don’t think many of you expected her to be in the final, but I definitely did,” a resigned Sharapova said.

2017 – Australian Open and 23rd Grand Slam title

Most probably her last Grand Slam title, but possibly the sweetest. Her run to the title in Melbourne, where she beat sister Venus in the final, was achieved without dropping a set.

It took her past Steffi Graf’s Open era record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, returned her to world number one and made her, at the age of 35, the oldest woman to win a major.

Perhaps most remarkably, however, was that we were to discover later that she won the title while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 11:57:44 am
Next Story

Serena Williams redefined greatness. For that, she stands alone. Fiercely alone.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Massive eviction drive underway in Assam's Sonitpur amid heavy security

Massive eviction drive underway in Assam's Sonitpur amid heavy security

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College
Pincode 110001

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

This primary school near Pune runs 365 days, hasn't had holiday in 20 years
Teachers' Day 2022

This primary school near Pune runs 365 days, hasn't had holiday in 20 years

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’
National Herald and 'red flags'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’

Premium
'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse': HC

'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse': HC

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
'Bollywood Wives' on Netflix

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement