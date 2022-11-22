Saudi dump Messi’s Argentina: Four other big first-match upsets in World Cup history

Written by Arjun Sengupta

As Saudi Arabia pulled off the first big surprise of Qatar 2022, defeating tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 in Tuesday’s early kick-off at Lusail Stadium, here is a look at some other major first-game upsets in the FIFA World Cup.

This list includes only first-game upsets for the respective teams and not all group-stage upsets.

West Germany 1-2 Algeria (1982)

Arguably the biggest upset of the FIFA World Cup at the time, tournament debutants Algeria managed to defeat two-time champions and favourites West Germany in a back-and-forth match. Before the game, the Germans had been condescending towards their African opponents, with coach Jupp Derwall saying, “if we don’t beat Algeria, we’ll take the next train home.”

Algeria defeated West Germany, becoming the first African nation to beat a European opposition in a World Cup. Unfortunately, Algeria was not able to qualify out of the group as Germany and Austria played the infamous, allegedly fixed 1-0 game at Dijon on the final day of the group stages. The “Disgrace of Dijon”, as this game would later be called, would lead FIFA to hold the final stage of group games at the same time from the next tournament onwards.

Argentina 0-1 Cameroon (1990)

The world expected defending champions Argentina to enthral in the opening match of Italy 1990. After all, the champions boasted of the great Diego Maradona and Cameroon’s best player was the 38-year-old Roger Milla, who had a very respected career in France but would never reach the heights of football superstardom that many Argentines had.

However, the Argentinians never got going and were defeated narrowly by Cameroon in their second World Cup appearance. Both the teams would eventually qualify out of the group with the Argentines making the final which they lost to West Germany.

Advertisement

Spain 2-3 Nigeria (1998)

Nigeria was an up-and-coming team in Africa, playing their second World Cup. Even though they surpassed expectations in their previous appearance, reaching the Round of 16, no one expected them to defeat a star-studded Spanish team boasting of the likes of Raul and Luis Enrique. Spain began well, taking an early lead which they lost almost immediately. They would then score at the stroke of half time and the game seemed done and dusted with a dominating performance from Spain in the second half.

However, two quick goals in the 72nd and 78th minutes by Nigeria stunned the Spaniards who would not pose much of a threat in the final stages of the game.

Also Read | Why Iran’s football team stayed silent during national anthem at FIFA World Cup

France 0-1 Senegal (2002)

France won the World Cup in 1998 with arguably one of the greatest football teams of all time. They then convincingly won the Euros in 2000. The 2002 World Cup was supposed to be France’s stage to shine once again.

Advertisement

Coming into the game, the French team had a combined 652 international caps. The Senegalese, only 30. Though deprived of the services of their talisman Zinedine Zidane, the French were expected to trounce debutants Senegal. However, Senegal played a solid game, driving at the French with ferocious pace and skill through the wings and depriving France of any clear chances.

Senegal was rewarded with a goal in the 30th minute and they managed to hold on. France would be headed to an early exit while Senegal made it out of the group stages, beating Sweden in the round of 16 and suffering a narrow defeat to Turkey in the Quarter Finals.