Pep Guardiola: How outgoing Manchester City manager unmade and remade English football

Beyond a doubt or dispute the greatest manager on English shores since Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola’s influence lives beyond the trophies he hoarded. His ideals and intelligence, vision and wisdom, defined and shaped the English game, and left it a vastly different product to the one he found when he joined Manchester City.

The robust musculature of the players in the league intrigued than intimidated Guardiola in his first year. In his first year, the midfield trio of Fernandinho, David Silva, and Kevin de Bruyne was judged unimposing, soft, and without the power and personality that manned the heart of the league’s fabled teams. Like Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira, Yaya Toure and Paul Ince were the model midfield bulwarks. “I need to adjust,” he said after the first season, watching long balls and set pieces scurry through his defence.

Paradoxically, in the decade that unfolded, English football adopted the virtues of Guardiola than Guardiola adjusted to the rigours of the Premier League. The Premier League loved the free-spirited, risk-prone, solo artiste midfielders. Guardiola emphasised control. All his midfielders fell into the category of “control midfielders”.

Also read | A bit of Pep Guardiola in every English football game, from Premiership to Sunday leagues

He stayed firm in his dogma, making the odd alterations. He designed a midfield rulebook that put spatial awareness and manipulation, technique and tact, above muscle and brawn, as the guiding principles.

In the second season, he bought another short midfield virtuoso in Bernardo Silva. The Silva pair formed the heartbeat of City’s 100-point season (2017-18). Both the Silvas became the ideological core of Manchester City. By then, Guardiola had long banished tiki taka, but pass remained the fundamental. A well-constructed pass, Guardiola instructed, was more rewarding than a flying tackle. “I don’t train tackles,” he would famously say.

Pep Guardiola holds the trophy after his Manchester City side beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 11, 2023. Photo: AP/Francisco Seco/File Pep Guardiola holds the trophy after his Manchester City side beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 11, 2023. Photo: AP/Francisco Seco/File

As he launched the City dynasty, which claimed the treble (2022-23) and lifted four titles in a row (2020-21 to 2023-24), the rest merely stood in awe and aped, stacking midfield with technicians rather than disruptors, condemning physicality to a symbol of its savage past.

Positional play, flexibility

Story continues below this ad

Positional play was everything, yet positions were not everything. He emphasised on what he called juego de posicion (Spanish for positional play), built on the positions and movements of players rather than sterile possession. It’s not a definite playing style, but what Guardiola terms as “finding superiorities” by creating a free man, often in advanced positions.

But positions are not sacrosanct. He dismantled the perceived notions of a designated role — rather, the supposed duties of a role. Reinventing the false nine in Barcelona, thus shaping arguably the greatest footballer of this century in Lionel Messi, would be his immortal legacy.

In England, the modifications were subtler, but with arresting influence. Morphing centre-back John Stones into an auxiliary midfielder was the stroke of a tactical wizard. He was the pass-master of City’s treble-winning season, “Barnsley Beckenbauer” as he was nicknamed. Stones later said in his tribute to Guardiola: “He made me understand football.” Several young and ambitious managers of this era would parrot the same.

Under him, full backs tucked into the midfield to create numerical overloads and through clever positioning, territorial superiority. They overlapped, thrust upfront and play-made. The Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo was playfully dubbed “false playmaker”, for he often progressed far into the opposition box, assumed central channels, scored goals, and assisted the forwards. His goalkeepers were excellent ball distributors, sometimes assist-providers and were solid with the ball. Every move originated from Ederson, the Brazilian powerhouse.

Challenging his own ideas

Story continues below this ad

Perhaps his biggest legacy — to not only the Premier League but also world football — is his openness to revisionism. He made, remade, and unmade his own strategies.

In the first few seasons, he heavily relied on inverted midfielders sliding into midfield, but when it became predictable and others began to copy, he reverted to a flat four at the back. He created the box midfield with two free-roaming No 8s (box-to-box midfielders) and two midfield pivots. Later, he reverted to a mini diamond, with the emergence of Rodri.

Newsletter Follow our daily newsletter so you never miss anything important. On Wednesday, we answer readers' questions. Subscribe

In the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, he played with a false nine. But he ripped the template and then won the league with classical No 9 (centre forward), in Erling Haaland.

The last two years were marked by an ideological rethinking, when he embraced a more direct approach, with pacy wingers and dribblers, an orthodox shot-stopper, and fast breaks. Not all his alterations were for the sake of it, but forced by circumstances, injury or loss of form. But he made those work.

Story continues below this ad

All great managers adapt and change, but few have constantly self-amended and evolved like Guardiola. So much so that the only constant in his ceaseless tactical innovations has been change.