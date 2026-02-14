Is Usman Tariq’s bowling action legal? Here’s what you need to know

Pakistani off-spinner Usman Tariq has become a talking point during the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup — not just for his performances, but for the distinctive pause in his bowling action.

The brief interruption in his delivery stride has sparked debate among fans, analysts and former players. Here is a breakdown of what makes his action different, what the rule book says, and what leading voices in the game have clarified:

What is unusual about his bowling action?

The primary talking point is the brief pause in Tariq’s delivery stride before he releases the ball. The interruption slightly breaks the natural rhythm of his action, which can affect a batter’s timing — especially in T20 cricket, where split-second reactions and early length recognition are crucial. However, an action appearing different or awkward on television does not automatically mean it violates bowling regulations.

Does the rule book say his action is illegal?

No. Bowling legality is assessed based on measurable elbow extension — specifically, whether the bowling arm straightens beyond the permitted 15-degree limit during delivery. An action that looks unconventional is not automatically illegal unless it exceeds that threshold.

What are R Ashwin’s thoughts on the action?

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin addressed the debate by focusing on the pause and the broader framework of bowling legality. Writing on social media platform X, Ashwin emphasised that legality cannot be determined by the naked eye.

“Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre. Secondly, there is a 15-degree rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15° mark by the onfield Umpire is impossible,” Ashwin wrote.

“The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool. The above is a grey area, and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong. Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not, and that’s where I believe that it is entirely legal because that is his regular action,” he added.

What has umpire Anil Chaudhary said about it?

Veteran Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary also defended the legality of Tariq’s action. Posting on his Instagram handle, Chaudhary explained that while the action may look different, it conforms to the established guidelines.

“If you look at his action, it is slightly side-on and a bit different, and he bowls with a slight pause. However, since he delivers all his balls in the same manner, and in his arm, there is no bending and straightening as per the guidelines, the action is absolutely fine. It is different, and he bowls with a pause, but he delivers all balls in the same way. In my opinion, his action is fair, and this is a fair delivery,” Chaudhary said on his Instagram handle.

Was Tariq’s action ever reported?

Yes. Tariq was reported for suspect bowling action twice in consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons. The first instance occurred in March 2024, when he was playing for Quetta Gladiators against Karachi Kings. Five days later, after undergoing testing at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, he was cleared.

He was reported again in April 2025 during a PSL match against Lahore Qalandars by umpires Chris Brown and Ahmed Raza. In May 2025, following testing at a PCB-accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore, his action was cleared once more.

What has Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said?

Ahead of the clash against India on Sunday, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha defended Tariq and questioned the scale of the controversy.

“The ICC has tested him and cleared him twice. I don’t know what the fuss is all about. Anyway, he doesn’t get bothered much by all this because, ever since he started playing, people have been talking about his action, so he is used to it,” Agha said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.