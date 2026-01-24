Tree-hugger, extreme-dieter, reiki believer: The science and superstitions behind Djokovic’s ageless run

Novak Djokovic is 38 but has shown no sign of slowing down. His unconventional wellness practices have drawn both awe and ridicule. ‘No-vax’, ‘anti-science’? He would prefer ‘open-minded’ instead.

Novak DjokovicNovak Djokovic during an Australian Open match against Spain's Pedro Martinez. AP

Novak Djokovic, 38 and showing no signs of aging, stormed past 23-year-old Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in straight sets at the Australian Open on Thursday.

During the post-match interview, Djokovic spoke about his 20-year-old association with a century-old Brazilian fig tree in Melbourne’s Botanical Park that “heals wounds” and “gives me company when I don’t want anybody else’s company”. He hugs the massive trunk and meditates under its tranquil green umbrella.

For those who have spent years trying to figure out the mystery around the incredible longevity of the 24-time Slam winning tennis GOAT, it was time to draw the usual hasty conclusions.

Was there a secret fountain of eternal youth under that Melbourne tree? Not quite. The quirky Serb, whose unconventional wellness practices have drawn both awe and ridicule, has relentlessly embraced out-of-the-box methods to push human limits on a tennis court.

The Serb’s many superstitions

The Melbourne tree isn’t Djokovic’s only cozy corner in nature’s lap. When in London, he is usually spotted at a local Buddhist temple, sitting cross-legged and eyes closed, once in the shadow of a tree’s green canopy. An obsessive new-age fitness freak, he has spent time in a bobsled-sized, egg-shaped hypobaric pod and in the tunnels of a Bosnian archaeological site that has pyramid-shaped hills. All this for spiritual recharging and regeneration.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz’s serve gets a Novak Djokovic upgrade at Melbourne Park

His diet, too, is extreme — a true test of will and palate. He doesn’t have ice water as it hampers the blood flow to muscles. His kitchen is a virtual biochemical lab where everything is measured and approved. When an organic pea-protein shake is on the menu, the chef has a real task.

Back in 2012, after a five-set win over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open’s longest ever match, Djokovic allowed himself a rare cheat moment. His physio gave him a single cube of chocolate. The exhausted champion would allow it to melt on his tongue. It’s ironic that back in the day, his parents ran a cafe where a young Djokovic took orders and never missed a chance to dig into the Nutella spread over crêpes.

A boyhood piece of advice

When he was seven, Djokovic discovered the joy of swinging a racket under coach Jelena Genčić, who would become his tennis mother. She was keen that the boy with angelic face had a holistic approach to life. Jelena would talk to him about mental well-being, fitness, art, music, culture and, of course, to turn defensive play into attack on court. She would also give him one piece of advice that has stayed with him till now — “be open-minded”.

And that’s what made Djokovic adopt any new idea he thought would help him realise his childhood dream — to be the best in the world. When he met his then girlfriend and wife Jelena, she was into yoga. Till date the two are into pranayama and sun salutations (that’s what the Serb calls “surya namaskar”). She would also introduce him to a Reiki healer. “It would help both my wife and I to again open our minds even more to understand how we can have internal conversations with ourselves. Because I didn’t know how to do it. I didn’t know how to verbalise my emotions,” he would say.

‘Peace and love’

Once, a guru was seen in the Djokovic entourage. This was Pepe Imaz, a former Spanish tennis player who gave long hugs to “transfer” happiness and harmony. This was a time the tennis star was in the middle of a slump. Pepe spoke about “love and peace” to Djokovic. Magically, he got back his ruthlessness on court.

The most theatrical off-the-court Djokovic story is about how he became gluten-free, the change that made him feel lighter and extended his career. Dr Igor Cetojevic, a fellow Serb, was watching a game where Djokovic was struggling physically. He was breathing heavily. It was asthma, the commentators said. The good doctor disagreed. He got in touch with Djokovic and the open-minded player agreed to be treated by him.

In a bizarre check-up, Dr Cetojevic put a slice of bread on his patient’s stomach and put pressure on his arm. Djokovic felt weak and the doctor had his prognosis — wheat in the bread didn’t suit Djokovic’s physiology. Gluten was out of his diet and the Serb said that he felt younger again.

Regardless of whatever science says, Djokovic adopts what appeals to him and shun what doesn’t convince him. Tree-hugger and anti-vaxxer, for a reason.

