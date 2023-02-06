The Munich Air Disaster and how it shaped Manchester United

On February 6, 1958, British European Airways Flight 609 crashed on its third attempt to take off from a slush-covered runway at Munich, West Germany. The plane was carrying the Manchester United football team, club officials, journalists and fans, on their way back from a successful European Cup fixture against Red Star Belgrade in which they advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Out of 44 people on board, 20 died on the spot with three more succumbing to their injuries in the coming days. Among those dead were eight members and three officials of the football team, poised for European domination in the near future.

The crash not only derailed the team’s title ambitions that year but also destroyed the nucleus of what promised to be one of the greatest generations of players in English football history.

The crash

The clock at Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium remains permanently frozen at 3:04 pm, the exact time at which the ill-fated aircraft crashed in Munich’s snowy conditions. Even before the take-off the conditions caused significant consternation among the pilots and the air traffic controllers. In fact, the first two attempts at take-off were aborted. The third attempt led to the crash.

In the sludge covered runway, the pilot was unable to gather enough momentum for lift-off. The plane skidded off the end of the runway, crashing into the airport fence and slid across a road. The plane’s port wing was torn off as it caught a house. A part of the plane’s tail was torn off and the left side of the cockpit hit a tree. The right side of the fuselage hit a wooden hut, inside which was a truck filled with fuel – this caused a huge explosion.

The Busby Babes

What added to the tragedy of the crash was the promise of the Manchester United team under Sir Matt Busby in the 1950s. With a young core of players pegged for greatness in the years to come, Manchester United was already a dominant force in English football, having been crowned champions in the previous two seasons.

The Busby Babes on their last game before the tragedy. From left to right: Duncan Edwards, Eddie Colman, Mark Jones, Kenny Morgans, Bobby Carlton, Dennis Viollet, Tommy Taylor, Bill Foulkes, Harry Gregg, Albert Scanlon, Roger Byrne.

Furthermore, the Busby Babes, as the group of players were fondly called, were developed in Manchester United’s youth system rather than being bought from other clubs. This only heightened the attachment Manchester had to these players, who were seen as exemplary symbols of ‘what football should be like”.

The crash claimed the lives of eight of these players – Roger Byrne (28), Eddie Colman (21), Mark Jones (24), Liam Whelan (22), Tommy Taylor (26), David Pegg (22), Geoff Bent (25), and Duncan Edwards (21) – sending two others – Jackie Blanchflower and Johnny Berry (24 and 31 respectively at the time of the crash) – into retirement.

The most gifted footballer England has ever produced?

The biggest blow to the club came at the passing of Duncan Edwards, considered by many to be the most gifted footballer England has produced, till date. Having made his first-team debut in 1953 at the age of 16, Edwards had already played over 150 games for his club and another 18 games for the England seniors.

Edwards primarily played as a defensive midfielder but his versatility is what made him stand out. On one occasion, he started off as a striker in place of an injured team-mater before playing at centre back in place of another. Despite his tender age, his imposing physique and supreme technical ability earned him plaudits across the board.

“Over the years people called several players the new Duncan Edwards…first Dave Mackay, the Bryan Robson. But none of them came close. He was the only player that made me feel inferior,” wrote Sir Matt Busby of Edwards.

The revival

The story of the Munich Air Disaster is as much a story of the crash as it is a story of the club’s resilience and eventual overcoming of the loss, lifting the European Cup a decade after the tragedy. Initially, the club reeled from the sudden loss of many of its players, finishing eighth on the ill-fated season and being stuck in mid-table ignominy at the start of the 1960s.

However, Sir Matt Busby, who himself was injured in the crash, was slowly rebuilding the team. He signed the likes of Pat Crerand and Dennis Law, and brought up George Best from the youth system, continuing the club’s legacy of developing youth players rather than only buying readymade talent.

Finally, in 1963, a season where United struggled in a relegation fight, came an unlikely FA cup win. This win galvanised the team, ushering in one of the club’s most successful periods ever.

“‘It gave us the confidence to go on and win league titles and the European Cup”, recalled Paddy Crerand who was man-of-the-match at Wembley and received a cigarette lighter as his award.

Over the next few years, till 1969 when Sir Matt Busby left his position as manager, the club won two league titles, finishing second on two more occasions. In 1968, a decade after the tragedy which cut short United’s dreams of European glory, the team lifted the European Cup, defeating Eusebio’s Benfica in the process. The “Holy Trinity” of Bobby Charlton, Dennis Law and George Best came to be recognised as one of the greatest trios to ever set foot on a football pitch together.

What could have been…

Yet, till date, many fans reminisce “what could have been” had tragedy not struck. While the story of United’s rise from the ashes of Munich will always remain one of the greatest sporting stories of all time, the players United lost arguably could have taken the club even further.

The loss of the eight famous Busby Babes was described by The Times newspaper the day after the crash as “The blackest hand yet set upon football in these islands.”

Richard Skinner described the Busby Babes in his eponymous book as “a group of players who became the game’s first superstars, heroes to millions of people. But, just as they were on the verge of world acclaim, disaster struck.”