After 278 matches, 235 of them as captain, 5,439 runs and 24 half-centuries, MS Dhoni has called time on his career as an Indian Premier League (IPL) player. On Tuesday (November 17), Chennai Super Kings announced that their five-time title-winning captain would assume a new role as the team’s mentor.

What defined Dhoni’s tenure at CSK, however, was never merely the runs he accumulated or the sixes he sent soaring into the stands. It was the subtle, delicate decisions not accounted for in the scorecards or statisticians’ notes, but left an indelible mark on the game.

We revisit five such moments — one from each of the five IPL finals in which CSK emerged victorious.

2010: The straight mid-off

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CSK had come close to a maiden title in each of the first two editions but couldn’t cross the finish line. In 2010, it seemed they finally would, with Mumbai Indians reduced to 114/6 after 17 overs while chasing 168. But Kieron Pollard smashed 22 runs off Doug Bollinger’s next over to drag Mumbai back into the game.

With CSK defending 27 off 7 and Albie Morkel bowling the penultimate over, a fielding tweak from Dhoni earned them their maiden crown. He directed Matthew Hayden at mid-off to go straighter and stand just behind Morkel. Commentating on air, Sunil Gavaskar remarked, “It’s one of the straightest mid-offs you will ever see.” Pollard’s propensity to hit straight proved his undoing, as he was caught at exactly that position.

2011: Ashwin with the new ball

Royal Challengers Bengaluru might not have waited 18 years for a title had it not been for a Dhoni masterclass in the 2011 final. The season belonged to Chris Gayle, who had established himself as T20 cricket’s most destructive batter with 608 runs at a strike rate of 183.13. Gayle had few weaknesses at the time, apart from his vulnerability against off-spin.

Dhoni gave the new ball to Ravichandran Ashwin while defending 205, and on just the fourth delivery of the chase, Gayle fell to an ill-fated cut that took the edge and landed in Dhoni’s gloves.

2018: The backward square leg

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Karan Sharma of CSK celebrates after the wicket of Kane Williamson against SRH during the IPL 2018 final against SRH at Wankhede stadium. (Express Photo by Kevin DSouza) Karan Sharma of CSK celebrates after the wicket of Kane Williamson against SRH during the IPL 2018 final against SRH at Wankhede stadium. (Express Photo by Kevin DSouza)

CSK’s seven-year wait for a third title ended in 2018 with an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting first, SRH were approaching 150 in the 17th over, with captain Kane Williamson having laid the foundation with a 36-ball 47. The onus then fell on Deepak Hooda to provide a strong finish.

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With Lungi Ngidi bowling, Dhoni placed Dhruv Shorey at backward square leg, and Hooda holed out to him just two deliveries later. Ngidi would go on to acknowledge the role Dhoni’s clever field placements played in CSK’s win.

2021: Thakur’s early return

Chasing 193 in the 2021 final, Kolkata Knight Riders seemed to be cruising towards their third IPL title at 88/0 after 10 overs, with Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer once again working wonders at the top. In the 11th over, Dhoni went back to Shardul Thakur, who had conceded 11 in his first over and would usually be saved for the death. It proved the right call, as Thakur dismissed both Gill and Iyer in that over.

2023: Chahar’s final over

CSK team lift IPL 2023 trophy beating CSK team lift IPL 2023 trophy beating Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2023. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 29-05-2023, Ahmedabad *** Local Caption *** CSK team lift IPL 2023 trophy beating Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

At 124/1 after 13 overs, Gujarat Titans had exactly the start they wanted in the 2023 final. Even so, Dhoni called on Deepak Chahar to bowl his fourth and final over, despite the seamer having conceded 31 without a wicket in his first three.

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It proved to be the downfall of a well-set Wriddhiman Saha, who had already brought up his half-century. Trying to slog a leg-cutter, the keeper edged it to his Chennai counterpart, and the wicket proved crucial given how well Saha was batting.