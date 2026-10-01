‘Sham’ contracts, inflated revenues: Charges against Man City, penalties it could face

In a 1500-word statement, the Premier League (PL) has said that Manchester City, eight-time champions of England’s top-flight football league, “systemically broke Premier League rules for a decade”. The league has levelled charges that the club allegedly breached over a hundred financial regulations across the course of many seasons.

We explain what the charges are, how they contravene Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, and what are the possible consequences that lie ahead for the club.

The PL, through an independent panel that has been investigating these charges, said that the club, owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan through the City Football Group, have committed FFP fraud over a decade. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a member of the Emirati royal family that rules Abu Dhabi, is currently Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

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In their statement, the PL said: “An independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period, and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the League’s investigation.

Out of the many charges, the one that stands out: That between 2009 and 2018, Manchester City declared a commercial sponsorship revenue of $1.25 billion — more than that of traditional European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United. The panel found out that the actual number of sponsorship revenue was $157m.

What are the Financial Fair Play rules?

The PL has strict financial rules in place, known as the Profit and Sustainability Rules. These draw upon the FFP rules instituted by Europe’s governing footballing body UEFA in 2009 to ensure that European football clubs adopted financial sustainability and responsible governance.

Broadly, clubs can only make a certain amount of losses before penalties start to be put in place. The amount of money a club can spend on transfers is tied to the revenue they make.

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This is where the PL has its issues. What they are accusing, with receipts, is that Manchester City essentially onboarded commercial partners via “sham” contracts, inflated the sums of money those partners invested by adding money from their own purse, and showed that a commercial revenue of around $157 million was actually over $1 billion. The inflated sums were essentially paid for by the owners themselves and received by the club for transfers and other business activities.

If City’s owners were themselves paying for inflated contracts, where is the issue?

By inflating their revenue, Manchester City essentially tried to fool the FFP model. The club’s finances, bankrolled not by their profits but by the wealth of their owners, were used to buy some of the best players in the world. And when those players would sometimes fail to click at the club, City had the resources to go and purchase replacements for those players as well.

Many might argue that legacy clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal needed the competition of wealthy owners from different parts of the world to come in, and that a club with new owners would find the already full-to-the-brim revenues of the legacy clubs tough to compete against when FFP rules came into play.

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Former Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola (right) and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak celebrate with the Premier League trophy on May 19, 2024. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson/File Former Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola (right) and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak celebrate with the Premier League trophy on May 19, 2024. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson/File

But the argument against that notion is that these legacy clubs spent over a hundred years ingraining themselves into the everyday lives of their communities. Their success was built over decades of up-and-down growth cycles that exploded when the sport found an eager global audience and developed it into one of the greatest revenue models, ever. Their businesses were built on results achieved on the pitch and not through revenues made from other businesses that were then offloaded onto a football club.

What is the sentiment in English football at these revelations?

Many players have come out asking for Manchester City to be stripped of their medals and their trophies. Some such as former England striker Wayne Rooney, who played for Manchester United and Everton, believes that despite the clear instances of wrongdoing, the players who put on the colours of the club won a title based on their abilities; so, any change now would also constitute as unfair.

There are managers who have lost their jobs for finishing below Manchester City in the league standings and not making the top four, which usually determine who qualifies for the UEFA Champions League the following season. There are players who have careers that are questioned because they don’t have an PL title to their names.

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All of this has led to a general sentiment of dismay, and hope that adequate punishments will be handed out for a deception of this scale.

What are the possible punishments for Manchester City?

The club has until Friday (October 2) to appeal the decision. City have already said that the club is “innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case”.

There is no precedent as the PL has not faced a case of FFP of this magnitude. Recently, Everton received a 10-point deduction for breaking FFP rules — it was reduced to six upon appeal. That was because they overshot their FFP budget by over £15 million (about $20 million).

City’s alleged crimes go well over a billion dollars. Punishments could include point deductions, financial penalties, or even their removal from the top flight. The league’s perceived ability to crack down on financial crime rests on what their next move will be.