How Pep Guardiola turns April into a title march, from Barcelona to Manchester City
Under Guardiola, City has almost never stumbled in April. The numbers are absurd: 30 wins from 38 April games, five draws, just three defeats. And since that shock loss to Leeds in 2021, they've gone 21 April matches unbeaten — 19 wins, 2 draws, 0 losses
After a commanding 3-0 win over Chelsea — a result that trims the gap at the top to six points, with a game in hand and a title showdown against Arsenal coming Sunday — Guardiola offered an unexpected explanation.
He pointed skyward. “The sun,” he said, deadpan. “No, seriously. It’s the sun.”
And what does sunshine have to do with it? “In Manchester, it’s never sunny,” he shrugged. “If the sun was in November, we would be Premier League champions in January. It is the sun, honestly. The mood is better.”
They are, indeed, getting in the mood. Under Guardiola, City has almost never stumbled in April. The numbers are absurd: 30 wins from 38 April games, five draws, just three defeats. And since that shock loss to Leeds in 2021, they’ve gone 21 April matches unbeaten — 19 wins, 2 draws, 0 losses.
This is the stretch where seasons tilt, pressure peaks and City, inevitably, accelerate. Late-season devastation isn’t a quirk. It’s a Guardiola signature. Four of their six title wins under Guardiola have been defined by exactly this kind of surge:
In 2018–19, they trailed Liverpool by seven points. What followed was a relentless 14-game winning run, a perfect April, and a title secured by a single point. Guardiola’s side squeezed out two more points than Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool that month — the difference, ultimately, between glory and second place.
In 2020–21, they were languishing in eighth at Christmas. By spring, they were untouchable — eventually winning the title by 12 points, having gone on a four-month unbeaten run.
In 2021–22, with Liverpool breathing down their necks, City responded with a composed April. Five games unbeaten, four wins, title retained.
In 2022–23, Arsenal led by eight points in January. By April, City had hunted them down — and in a brutal 4–1 showdown, flipped the race on its head.
It always has been this way. At Barcelona, his teams built dynasties on perfect springs. In 2008–09, the treble season, an unbeaten April surge effectively sealed La Liga — punctuated by that iconic 6–2 dismantling of Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in early May. A year later, in another knife-edge race, Barcelona held their nerve again, winning 2–0 in Madrid in April — a result that proved decisive in a 99-point title triumph.
Guardiola can joke about the sun, but the real reasons run deeper.
He frames the run-in as a series of ‘cup finals,’ sharpening focus and raising intensity. Physically, his squads are primed to peak not in October, not in January, but in April, when everything is on the line.
There’s a psychological edge, too. Once the title comes into view, City shifts gears. The February win at Anfield — Guardiola’s first there with City — felt like a marker.
And then there’s the tactical evolution. City sides rarely look fully formed early in the season. Guardiola tinkers, searches, recalibrates and, almost unfailingly, lands on the right formula just in time. In recent weeks, that balance has clicked again. Guardiola has deployed his January signing, Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku in wide positions. Rayan Cherki is thus operating in a central or advanced attacking role to support Erling Haaland. The wide threats have stretched defences, central runners have found space, and the attack has rediscovered its rhythm. The result: sharper movement, more variety, and a flood of goals.
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The numbers back it up. City have scored 102 goals in 38 April games under Guardiola, conceding just 31. Control, at both ends, when it matters most.
And as history shows, their surges rarely happen in isolation. Rivals blink. None more so than Arsenal. For Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, the timing is ominous. As per a BBC analysis of the Premier League winning rate by month, April has traditionally been Guardiola’s strongest month (79 win percent), and Arteta’s weakest (44%).
If patterns hold, if City find that familiar late-season rhythm again, the joke about the sun may not feel like a joke at all. Because when April arrives, it almost always ends the same way: with the sun shining on City.
Over the course of a 18-year-long career, Mihir Vasavda has covered 2010 FIFA World Cup; the London 2012, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games; Asian Games in 2014 and 2022; Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2018; Hockey World Cups in 2018 and 2023 and the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. ... Read More