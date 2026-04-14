How Pep Guardiola turns April into a title march, from Barcelona to Manchester City

After a commanding 3-0 win over Chelsea — a result that trims the gap at the top to six points, with a game in hand and a title showdown against Arsenal coming Sunday — Guardiola offered an unexpected explanation.

He pointed skyward. “The sun,” he said, deadpan. “No, seriously. It’s the sun.”

And what does sunshine have to do with it? “In Manchester, it’s never sunny,” he shrugged. “If the sun was in November, we would be Premier League champions in January. It is the sun, honestly. The mood is better.”

They are, indeed, getting in the mood. Under Guardiola, City has almost never stumbled in April. The numbers are absurd: 30 wins from 38 April games, five draws, just three defeats. And since that shock loss to Leeds in 2021, they’ve gone 21 April matches unbeaten — 19 wins, 2 draws, 0 losses.