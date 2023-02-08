LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer: Why is this such a big deal?

Sport is obsessed with milestones to measure greatness, often to its own detriment. But some milestones truly mean something and are a culmination of an athlete’s whole career. On Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India), LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer in the National Basketball Association, surpassing a record held by the great Kareem Abdul Jabbar since 1984.

38,388 POINTS LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Needing 36 points to pass Kareem in the match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron reached the mark in the third quarter with a fadeaway jumper over two defenders, scoring his 38,388th point in the process.

Considered to be one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, LeBron James has won four NBA titles, competing in a total of 10 NBA finals. He has a career average of 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists, having played 1409 games over a 20-year-long career that started in 2003. This season, aged 38, LeBron has defied age and expectations, averaging 30/8.5/7.1 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James: One of the most hyped teenage athletes of all time

The story of LeBron James begins in Akron, Ohio, being raised by a single mother. Despite many hardships faced growing up in the inner city of Akron, James’s athletic talent was spotted early. In high school, he was not just a great basketball prospect, he also was the school’s star football player, playing wide receiver with grace and athleticism.

However, hoops were always his calling, combining the sheer force of his size with the unmatched nimbleness of his feet. Over his four years playing for St Vincent–St Mary High School, James carried the little-known varsity team to the national spotlight, racking up innumerable wins while showing off his own prowess.

During his junior season, LeBron James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, which christened him “The Chosen One”. Not even in the NBA, James already had the weight of expectations on his back, with comparisons to Michael Jordan and “Magic” Johnson rife.

And James delivered, more than anyone could ever imagine. While sports is constantly on the lookout for the “next big thing”, few prodigies eventually pan out. As LeBron James became the NBA’s highest-ever scorer, it is incredible to look back at where his journey started and how “the kid from Akron” surpassed the already sky-high expectations of him.

A ‘pass-first guy’ who became NBA’s leading scorer

James’s NBA career has been a showcase of raw athleticism combined with one of the sharpest basketball brains out there. While his tomahawk dunks over multiple helpless defenders make the highlights, LeBron’s true brilliance lies in the fact that he always makes the right play, doing what is best for the team.

“I’m not a natural scorer.”

— LeBron James, All-Time Leading Scorer pic.twitter.com/TpummWuWAc — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) February 8, 2023

This was noticeable from a very early age, as LeBron did not just put up amazing individual numbers but also raised the game of his teammates. On offence, his sheer presence commands the attention of the opposing defenders, providing his teammates with the space and time to make easier shots. For many, LeBron’s greatness lies in the fact that he has seldom been selfish in such situations, always making the right pass, sometimes in routine ways and often, with a little pizazz.

LeBron James has always been a “pass-first guy”, as he himself admitted to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin in a recent interview. Yet, he has managed to score more points than anyone else in the history of the NBA, more points than Karl Malone, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal or any other “pure scorer” that has graced the basketball court.

Sustained excellence

Yes, many people rightly say that he has climbed the top of the scoring charts simply because of the sheer length of time he has spent in the league. According to NBA.com, the average NBA player plays a little over 4.5 years in the league. While great players often play for a longer duration, “father time remains undefeated”, as James himself said in 2022.

Kareem just handed LeBron James the game ball… Chills… 👑 pic.twitter.com/e17NYpRMHf — Tavio Thrower 🏀 (@TavioThrowerNBA) February 8, 2023

Yet James seems to consistently defy ageing. Not only has he managed to stay in the league for so long, but he has also been consistently great for twenty years now. While in his early days in Cleveland, he was the unstoppable wrecking ball, with bounce and athleticism to beat players, James’ game has evolved today to be more cerebral. What has not changed is the output he produces and the impact he has on his team.

While there has been a gradual decline, LeBron at 38 is a better player than most of his peers will ever dream to be, averaging over 30 points for the second season in a row. Him becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer not only has felt inevitable for a fair few years now but also is a testament to his endurance and sustained excellence amidst unmatched pressure and expectations.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor often says, “Do not take LeBron James for granted”. As LeBron crosses his biggest milestone yet, a look back at his life and career gives context for why it is such an amazing feat of human excellence.