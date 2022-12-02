Why did Japan’s second goal against Spain stand? The controversy and decision, explained

Japan came back to win 2-1 against favourites Spain at the FIFA World Cup on Thursday (December 1). In doing so, the Japanese not only made a place for themselves in the final 16, but also topped the group, setting up a date with Croatia in the next round. As Spain fell to second place in the group, Germany was knocked out on goal difference even though they beat Costa Rica 4-2 in their game. In this tournament, Japan has had one of the strangest runs so far, beating European giants Germany and Spain while losing to the lowly Costa Rica.

However, the Japan-Spain game was not without its share of controversy, with Japan’s second goal causing havoc on social media with fans unable to agree over whether it should have stood or not.

The Indian Express takes a look at what happened, and explains just why the VAR decided to let the goal stand.

FIFA World Cup: The Japan vs Spain match

Ao Tanaka scored in the 51st minute, Japan’s second in 3 minutes, to take the lead against Spain. Spain had looked comfortable in the first half, dominating possession and largely controlling the game. Alvaro Morata had scored yet again for Spain and it seemed that La Roja would go through alongside the Germans.

However, the second half seemed to have renewed Japan’s energy, as they pressed with vigour and tenacity. The first goal was created due to the high press as Japan forced Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon to make a shaky clearance which they took control of high in the pitch, with Ritsu Doan launching a bullet strike that beat Simon. The game was level. And a point was all that Japan needed to progress through the groups. But they wanted more, continuing their attack.

In another quick transition attack, a number of Japanese players rushed towards the Spanish goal. Doan squared the ball across the goal to Kaoru Mitoma, who brilliantly sent a cutback right from the edge of the playing area to Tanaka who smashed the ball in the net. It was a typical Japanese goal, with extremely fast play, where they threw a number of players forward during a counterattack, catching the Spanish flat-footed and outnumbered. This goal would take Japan to the top of the group and solidify their chances of getting through. Now, Spain would have to score twice in order for Japan to be eliminated.

So, what’s the controversy in Japan’s goal against Spain?

The referee did not grant Japan the goal, indicating that the video assistant referee (VAR) was taking a look at something. The linesman also had the flag up. The VAR uses game footage and technology to make decisions that are simply impossible to be sure of in real time. After what initially seemed like a check for offside, the replays showed that the VAR was, in fact, checking to see if the ball had gone out of play during the build up.

It seemed that Doan’s pass to Mitoma was slightly overhit with the ball rolling just out of play before Mitoma’s outstretched leg was able to pass it back into the box for Tanaka. After what seemed like an eternity, the VAR made its decision, saying the ball had, in fact, not gone out of play, and awarding a goal to Japan.

The decision was met with immediate outrage from fans. As replays were being shown, it seemed pretty clear that no part of the ball was touching the line, with clear space between the white end-line and the ball. Still, photos from a certain angle made this look like a howler from the VAR.

Famous football personalities like former England and Manchester United right-back Gary Neville also took to Twitter, casting doubt over the VAR’s decision. In context of the historically unfavourable perception of VAR among fans, this was yet another piece of evidence showing how “VAR is ruining the game.”

A further issue was that the replays the fans were shown on television did not include all the angles the VAR was able to consult. Hence, there was definitely an information gap between the VAR and outraging fans. This only furthered the contentiousness of the goal.

Scottish commentator Ally McCoist said the sequence of events was “unbelievable”, considering nobody could see why the original decision was overturned.

Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma appears to have the ball over the line before crossing it for a goal. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma appears to have the ball over the line before crossing it for a goal. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Japan vs Spain: The contentious goal decision

The decision itself was explicable.To overturn the field decision (which had deemed the ball to be out of play), the VAR has to have definitive evidence that part of the ball is on the line. Importantly, this isn’t just about the ball touching the ground. The curvature overhanging the line also counts.

According to IFAB, who sets the laws of the game, the ball is out when “it has wholly passed over the goal line or touchline on the ground or in the air”. This means that even if there is a gap between the line and the ball, the ball can still be in play.

Since technology used to make goal line decisions is not available to determine whether the ball is out of play or not, the VAR had to consult various camera angles. The camera on the goal line did indeed suggest there was a sliver of the ball which was right over the line. This would be enough for VAR to overturn the goal. An hour later, The Associated Press released a still which seemed to indicate that a part of the ball hung over the touchline.

Thus, the decision was completely legitimate, only fanning controversy due to poor communication with fans from Fifa’s end. Had the correct angles that the VAR was consulting been shown, this would perhaps not have become such a major flashpoint. This instance is yet another reminder that VAR needs to do far more than simply improve technology: it needs to be more transparent and convey to fans what is happening in real time.