Iran refuses to play in the US: The football crisis threatening FIFA World Cup 2026

Less than two months away from kick off, two warring nations, a puzzled FIFA and its walking-the-diplomatic-tightrope president, have instilled drama to the World Cup.

Iran’s government is firm on not setting foot in the US, where all three group games of the Persian nation are scheduled; co-hosts USA (read Donald Trump) said “they are welcome”, but added a rider. “It is inappropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

Iran suggested the alternative of shifting their fixtures to Mexico, but FIFA, while insisting that Iran would feature in the spectacle, stubbed their suggestion, which would involve a hasty logistical rejig. Whether Iran would compete, or if not who, is embedding layers of intrigue by the day.

Unbudging leaders

Even two weeks before the peace talks in Islamabad failed, Iran’s sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, had asserted that it cannot participate in the tournament, “given that this corrupt (U.S.) regime has assassinated our leader (Ayatollah Khomeini)”. Donald Trump retorted on X: “I really don’t believe it is appropriate (for Iran to) be there, for their own life and safety”. His comments, understandably, infuriated Iran, strengthening their resolve to not play in the US.

Iran’s government, though, emphasised that it would not boycott or withdraw from the quadrennial grandee, partially in the hope that FIFA would succumb to its pressure and move their games to Mexico (preferably) or Canada.

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FIFA, though, bluntly refused the entreaties. “The matches will be played where they are supposed to be, according to the draw,” FIFA boss Gianni Infantino said after a meeting with IFF vice president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi. The three leaders are locked in an unsynchronised tiki taka, in the hope that one of them will blink in the coming weeks.

Logistics, schedule disruption

Shifting games to Mexico was an impractical scheme. The draw was announced last December; before New Year, travel plans were chalked out, team bases decided, logistics arranged, and tickets already sold. The other teams in the group—Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt—too would have to agree.

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Most teams are fearful of venues in Mexico, especially the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, because of its high altitude, thin air and stifling heat. Another team in the last minute puts extra burden on host nation Mexico (or Canada) as well. If Iran qualifies for the knockouts, where they could be matched-up against the US, the schedule would have to be reshuffled again. So FIFA was always going to shoot down the Mexico switch.

Uncertain no 48

Bolivia could sneak in because they were the intercontinental playoff losers; Italy could advance because they are the highest ranked team that failed to qualify; UAE should go because it’s at their expense that Iran progressed; FIFA can choose to not seek an alternative at all. Rumours have been swirling in the eventuality of Iran’s absence. The reality is that anything is possible, because FIFA’s statute for a team pulling out is hazy. Rather, it leaves everything to the governing body’s discretion.

“If any Participating Member Association withdraws and/or is excluded from the FIFA World Cup 26, FIFA shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary. FIFA may decide to replace the Participating Member Association in question with another association,” states clause 6.7 in the tournament guidelines.

But the process would be complex because FIFA would have to take the views and considerations of its members, keep all of them happy and not displease influential ones like China and Russia, who are reportedly keen on Iran’s participation. Some are skeptical of Infantino’s objectivity because of his friendship with Trump. In the Italian’s hand is a task where seasoned diplomats have failed—to orchestrate peace between Teheran and Washington.

Rare occurrence

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There is little precedent of a team pulling out of the World Cup after qualifying in the modern era. The last instance was in Brazil 1950, where Turkey, France, Scotland and India refused to travel for different reasons. India said they lacked funds (not because they couldn’t play bare foot as the myth goes), France were worried about safety in the South American country, Turkey because it involved long travel and Scotland because their football association had challenged that they would go to the World Cup only if they topped the group. They did not, losing to England, and stuck to their word, despite the players’ protesting.

Some teams did hurl boycott threats before the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, then under military junta, though none eventually did, apart from individual players like Johan Cruyff. It was common in the pre-World War II era, though.

Defending champions Uruguay did not compete in 1934 (in Italy) because several European teams had not travelled to their country for the previous edition. Four teams pulled out of the 1938 instalment too.